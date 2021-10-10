IEA, US discuss new chapter in their relations

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2021)

Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, said Sunday that American and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegations discussed the new chapter in US-IEA relations in Doha.

Delegates met Saturday and Sunday in the Qatar capital in the first high-level talks since the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to Muttaqi, the main issues discussed was that of humanitarian aid and the implementation of the Doha deal.

The IEA “delegation called on the US to allow the Islamic Emirate to have access to Afghanistan’s frozen assets in the US,” said Muttaqi.

He also said that talks with the US will provide a better opportunity for the IEA to have good relations with the world.

“US is important for us… US should change their strategy regarding Afghanistan and come to politics. They (US) should engage with IEA. We are ready to engage with the US and have better relations with the US,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information.

Sources meanwhile said that the US and IEA delegations discussed the Doha deal and the recognition of IEA by the world.

“Taliban (IEA) should encourage US to open their embassy in Kabul and release Afghanistan’s assets,” said Faiz Muhammad Zaland, a lecturer at Kabul University.

The IEA delegation also met with Qatari officials and discussed economic relations.