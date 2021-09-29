Latest News
IEA urges Washington to stop flying drones over Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace.
The IEA said in a statement, that in flying drones over the country, the U.S is in violation of international rights and laws “as well as its commitments made to the IEA in Doha, Qatar” in February last year.
“We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments … in order to prevent any negative consequences.”
Reuters reported the Pentagon was not immediately available for comment.
Since the IEA swept back to power, the US has generally pursued a policy of tentative engagement and cooperation, while not officially recognising the government.
However, US officials, concerned over the resurgence of al-Qaeda and the strengthening of ISIS-K (Daesh) affiliates in Afghanistan, have repeatedly said the US will maintain “over-the-horizon” capabilities in responding to threats in Afghanistan.
Both the US and the IEA consider Daesh an enemy, offering the possibility of some cooperation.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the August 26 attack at the Kabul airport and more recently bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.
On August 29 however, a US drone strike in Kabul, that Washington later admitted was a mistake, killed 10 civilians, and not members of Daesh.
Afghan lawyers welcome IEA’s move to adopt former constitution
Afghan lawyers have welcomed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) willingness to govern based on a constitution.
The Ministry of Justice said in a statement this week that the IEA will implement the constitution of the era of former Afghan King Mohammad Zahir (King Zahir Shah).
According to the statement, the IEA will implement the constitution “for the interim period without any content that is in conflict with Islamic Sharia (Jurisprudence) and the principles of the Islamic Emirate.”
Acting Justice Minister Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Shari said in a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu that the Islamic Emirate will respect international laws and instruments which are not in conflict with the principles of “Sharia and the Islamic Emirate.”
The constitution is based on Hanafi, which is one of the traditional major Sunni schools of Islamic jurisprudence.
Abdul Subhan, a lawyer stated: “This is good news that the Islamic Emirate is prepared to proceed with the affairs of the country according to a constitution.”
Amanullah Samangani, a member of the IEA’s Cultural Commission, said: “The constitution that is based on the principles of the (Holy) Quran and Sunnah (ways of Prophet Mohammad PBUH). The scholars and Ulema of the country will discuss its details.”
King Zahir Shah adopted the constitution in 1964, allowing Afghans, for the first time, to practice democracy for a decade.
According to the constitution, the official flag of Afghanistan is defined in black, red, and green, the king is a Hanafi and represents national sovereignty, and the Prime Minister enacts orders.
The roles of the Prime Minister, the Speakers of the Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) and the Senate (Meshrano Jirga), and the Chief of Justice (Supreme Judge) were very important in Zahir Shah’s constitution.
Afghan army collapse ‘took us all by surprise,’ US defense secretary says
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Tuesday that the Afghan army’s sudden collapse caught the Pentagon “by surprise,” as military leaders confronted a contentious Senate hearing about how and why America lost its longest war.
Republican lawmakers accused President Joe Biden of lying about recommendations from his military that some troops should be kept in Afghanistan. Even Biden’s Democrats expressed frustration with a chaotic withdrawal that left U.S. troops dead and American citizens behind.
General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Frank McKenzie of U.S. Central Command also acknowledged being caught off-guard by the speed of the Taliban takeover and collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.
It was their first public congressional testimony since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) won the war in August.
“The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away – in many cases without firing a shot – took us all by surprise,” Austin, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
“It would be dishonest to claim otherwise.”
McKenzie and Milley testified that they had believed it would have been best to keep a minimum of 2,500 troops in the country. In an August interview Biden denied his commanders had recommended that, saying: “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.”
Milley refused to be drawn on whether Biden had lied when pressed by Republican Senator Dan Sullivan
“I’m not going to categorize a statement of the President of the United States,” Milley said.
He said that the U.S. missed warning signs about the coming failure of “leadership and will” in its Afghan allies that ultimately led to their collapse.
Republican Senator Joni Ernst said Biden’s decision to keep former President Donald Trump’s unconditional withdrawal agreement with the IEA had squandered U.S. sacrifices for what he thought would be “a cheap political victory.”
“The loss of our service members, and abandonment of Americans and Afghan allies last month was an unforced, disgraceful humiliation that didn’t have to happen,” Ernst said.
Senator James Inhofe, the panel’s top Republican, described it as a “horror of the president’s own making.”
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Biden’s military experts had provided “a range of viewpoints” about Afghanistan, and that Biden believed leaving troops there would “mean war with the Taliban (IEA).”
Milley, the top U.S. military officer, noted military warnings since late 2020 that an accelerated, unconditional withdrawal could precipitate the collapse of the Afghan military and government.
“That was a year ago. My assessment remained consistent throughout,” Milley said.
Austin, Milley and senators – many of whom oversaw the war effort for years – seemed full of questions about what went wrong, citing failures to appreciate the impact of corruption and damaged morale in the ranks.
“There’s a series of strategic lessons to be learned,” Milley said.
Democrats faulted Republicans for blaming Biden, who has been president since January, for everything that went wrong during the 20 years U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan, including under Trump.
“Anyone who says the last few months were a failure, but everything before that was great, clearly hasn’t been paying attention,” Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said.
Austin praised U.S. personnel who helped airlift 124,000 people out of the country.
But Milley acknowledged that while the evacuation effort was a logistical accomplishment, the withdrawal was a “strategic defeat”.
He warned that the IEA has not broken ties with al Qaeda.
A reconstituted al Qaeda in Afghanistan with aspirations to attack the United States was “a very real possibility” – perhaps in as little as a year, he said.
The world should not ignore the improved security situation in Afghanistan: Qatar
Qatar has called on the international community not to ignore the improved security situation in Afghanistan and other positive realities.
Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, Qatar’s Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar for Afghanistan, during a meeting with Mawlavi Amir Khan Miraqa, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), discussed bilateral relations and freedom of movement.
He stressed the need to maintain good international relations with Afghanistan.
Qahtani called on the international community not to ignore the positive changes and improved security situation in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Mutaqi praised Qatar’s good relations with Afghanistan and thanked them for their assistance.
Qatar, which has hosted the political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for many years, has been instrumental in helping Afghanistan in the political, educational and medical fields, as well as in rebuilding and reactivating Kabul International Airport following the withdrawal of US troops.
This comes after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said economic sanctions are adversely affecting its services in the country.
UNAMA chief Deborah Lyons made the remarks during a meeting with Mutaqi in Kabul on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the head of UNAMA expressed satisfaction with the improved security situation in Afghanistan and pledged to continue its activities in the country and provide assistance to those in need.
