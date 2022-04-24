IEA unveils segregation plan for male and female university students

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2022)

The Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced that male and female students will be segregated and attend lectures on alternate days of the week.

Based on the decision, three days a week have been allocated to female students and three days to male students.

According to a circular sent to universities by the Ministry of Higher Education, female students will attend classes on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, while male students will have lectures on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

According to VOA, officials at Kabul University confirm they received the directive.

“The Leadership Council of Kabul University, in agreement with the professors and students of this university, created and implemented a plan based on which female students come to the university three days a week and male students come to the university three days a week to continue their studies,” Rahimullah Nadim, Kabul University’s director of publications, told VOA

He said the plan was decided on after consultations and voting.

Nadim said this plan will enable female students to continue their studies.