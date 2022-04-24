Latest News
IEA unveils segregation plan for male and female university students
The Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced that male and female students will be segregated and attend lectures on alternate days of the week.
Based on the decision, three days a week have been allocated to female students and three days to male students.
According to a circular sent to universities by the Ministry of Higher Education, female students will attend classes on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, while male students will have lectures on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
According to VOA, officials at Kabul University confirm they received the directive.
“The Leadership Council of Kabul University, in agreement with the professors and students of this university, created and implemented a plan based on which female students come to the university three days a week and male students come to the university three days a week to continue their studies,” Rahimullah Nadim, Kabul University’s director of publications, told VOA
He said the plan was decided on after consultations and voting.
Nadim said this plan will enable female students to continue their studies.
UNICEF director visits girls school; says ‘education must be above politics’
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern about the continued closure of secondary and high schools for girls in Afghanistan, saying “education should not be held hostage to politics.”
On Saturday, Paloma Escudero, UNICEF’s Director of Global Support and Communications, visited a girls primary school in Kabul and said it has been more than a month since girls over the sixth grade in Afghanistan have been denied the right to education.
Escudero said that female students need help more than ever and called on the international community, especially donors, not to stop helping girls in this country.
According to her, the United Nations continues to assist in continuing the education of Afghan girls and emphasizes that education for girls is one of the priorities of the United Nations Children’s Fund in Afghanistan.
Escudero said the organization pays the salaries of about 200,000 teachers a month in Afghanistan and provides 35 million textbooks for Afghan girls.
“This is the time when girls need us the most. They go to school every day. They want to learn. They told me they wanted to be a doctor, an engineer and a teacher.”
Earlier, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that continuing to close girls’ schools would harm the whole of Afghanistan.
The US State Department has also said that political and economic progress cannot be made if half the population of a country is deprived of education.
IEA delegation in Qatar to discuss airport management contracts
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Transport and Aviation says a high-level delegation has arrived in Qatar to discuss contracts to manage five airports in Afghanistan.
The ministry said late Friday that the delegation was being led by Transport and Aviation Minister Hamidullah Akhondzada and includes a number of other officials, including acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the delegation will meet with Qatari officials to discuss technical aspects of the contracts for five Afghan airports, which are Kabul, Kandahar, Herat, Balkh and Khost.
Representatives of Turkish technical teams are also expected to attend the meeting.
On April 7, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister of the IEA government, asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet with Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials about regulating Kabul Airport.
After the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan in August and the IEA’s takeover of the country, Kabul’s airport mostly ground to a halt. Eight months later, the airport has still not resumed normal operations.
Abdulrauf reunited with family after being held hostage for two years
Eleven-year-old Abdulrauf Balkhi, who was kidnapped two years ago, has been rescued by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces and reunited with his family.
Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy spokesman for the IEA, confirmed Abdulrauf had been rescued on Saturday by security forces after being held hostage for two years.
He was handed over to his family by Deputy Prime Minister Mawolavi Abdul Salam Hanafi at a special ceremony in Balkh on Saturday.
Abdulrauf was abducted by kidnappers in Mazar-e-Sharif two years ago when he was on his way to school.
Since then the kidnappers have sent many videos and audio messages of him to his family and demanded $1.2 million in ransom.
The boy’s father said that he has been targeted by the kidnappers three times.
He said that in the latest incident, four hand grenades were thrown at him. The father and 12 relatives were injured in the attack.
