IEA to send team to Iran for talks on refugees
A delegation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will soon visit Iran to discuss Afghan refugees’ problems with the authorities of the neighboring country, a senior Afghan official said on Tuesday.
Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, acting minister of refugees and repatriation said that the delegation, including the ministry’s officials, would leave for Iran soon after Eid.
“We have a plan which we will share with the Iranian government,” Haqqani said.
An estimated three million Afghans, most of them undocumented refugees, live in Iran. In recent weeks, videos have emerged showing mistreatment of Afghans in Iran.
Iranian authorities have also been deporting scores of Afghans, often violently, every day.
Moreover, there have been some incidents at the border which have caused tensions between the two neighbors.
Haqqani said that ill-wishers want Afghanistan to be in conflict with its neighbors.
“We urge Afghans to control themselves and abide by the international norms,” Haqqani said adding Afghanistan has not violated sovereignty of any other country and expects the same from others.
He also said that authorities would curb cross-border smuggling of Afghans.
IEA says its forces will protect Afghanistan airports
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces will protect the country’s airports and that negotiations on bringing in the help of another country is based on technical issues only, its deputy spokesman said on Tuesday.
Qatar and Turkey have been in talks with the IEA in recent months to help run Afghan airports, but they have yet to reach an agreement.
Reports suggest that Qatar and Turkey want to deploy their military forces to guard the airports.
“Soldiers would provide airport security, but IEA has enough experience and forces to do this,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA. “Discussions will be on technical issues.”
Last month, the BBC reported that they had obtained a video showing Qatari forces at Kabul airport.
Experts suggest it would be difficult for Qatar and Turkey to strike a deal with IEA to run the airports without having military presence there.
“Flights will resume if Qatari and Turkish forces are allowed to provide security for airports and it will also help those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” said Abdul Wali Frozan, a political expert.
Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a member of Afghanistan’s Third Way, a political group, said that the agreement would also help ensure that drugs will not be smuggled out of the country.
Earlier, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that any agreement with countries on Afghan airports would be based on the national interests.
Afghanistan falls 34 places in World Press Freedom Index
Afghanistan moved 34 places down to No. 156 on a 2022 international ranking by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released on Tuesday.
The media watchdog said the Islamic Emirate’s rise to power in Afghanistan has had serious repercussions for the respect of press freedom and the safety of journalists, especially women.
It said that 43 percent of Afghan media outlets disappeared in the space of three months after the fall of the previous government.
Of the 10,780 people working in Afghan newsrooms (8,290 men and 2,490 women) at the beginning of August, only 4,360 were still working in December (3,950 men and 410 women), or four out of ten journalists, the group said.
RSF said that more than four in five women have lost their jobs since the arrival of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), whereas only one in two men have (52%).
According to the watchdog, the deteriorating economic condition has also undermined the media and made journalism more precarious.
RSF ranked 180 countries in the global press freedom index.
Norway holds the No.1 spot, followed by Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Finland and Ireland.
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, China, Turkmenistan, Iran and North Korea are among countries that are placed after Afghanistan on the ranking.
Uzbekistan denies reports it violated Afghan airspace
Uzbekistan’s authorities have denied reports that it has violated Afghanistan’s airspace by flying drones over the neighboring country.
“Some media and social networks have been disseminating information about the supposed violation of Afghanistan’s airspace by unmanned aerial vehicles of the Republic of Uzbekistan,” Uzbekistan’s defense ministry said in a statement on May 1.
“This information absolutely does not correspond to reality. The air forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan have not violated the airspace of neighboring states.”
Earlier, Russia’s Sputnik news agency publishing a video suggested that drones spotted flying over the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, 80 kilometers from the border with Uzbekistan, were Uzbek-manufactured.
Last month, Daesh claimed to have launched a rocket attack against Uzbekistan from Afghanistan. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, however, rejected the group’s claim.
