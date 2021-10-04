Latest News
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have said that they will preserve the empty niches of the two giant Buddhas in Bamiyan.
The Buddhas of Bamiyan were two 6th-century monumental statues – locally known as Salsal and Shamama – that were carved into the side of a cliff in Bamiyan.
The buddhas were destroyed by the IEA in March 2001. The IEA said the move had a specific purpose, noting that now the niches of Buddhas would be safeguarded, aimed at promoting the tourism sector of the country.
Mawlawi Saif-ul-Rahman Mohammadi, Head of Bamiyan’s Information and Culture Directorate, stated that local and foreign tourists can visit Bamiyan’s historical sites and Buddhas.
“As an Islamic Emirate’s official in Bamiyan, I am trying my best to preserve these priceless and historical monuments of our province,” Mohammadi said.
Another IEA member said that they destroyed the Buddhas based on religious ideology in 2001.
“The Islamic Emirate did not make a hasty decision at that time [2001], it was reviewed and researched based on Islamic laws and then they destroyed them,” he said.
The heights of Salsal [symbol of a male] and Shamama [symbol of a female] are 53 and 35 meters respectively.
Latest News
IEA government behaviour ‘not encouraging’: EU
The European Union foreign policy chief said on Sunday the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government’s behaviour up to now was “not very encouraging”, and any economic collapse in Afghanistan would raise the risk of terrorism and other threats.
Josep Borrell, speaking at a joint news conference with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, also said he hoped nuclear talks between global powers and Iran would restart in Vienna “soon”.
The EU diplomat, who is in Riyadh following visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, said he briefed his partners on the prospects for restarting nuclear talks and exchanged views with Saudi officials on Yemen and Afghanistan.
The EU has increased its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the IEA took power, but halted development assistance – a move also taken by other countries and the World Bank.
“Certainly it’s a dilemma. Because if you want to contribute to avoid the collapse of an economy, in a certain way, you can consider supporting the government … Depending on their behaviour. And their behaviour until now is not very encouraging,” Borrell said.
“If the economy collapses, then the humanitarian situation will be much worse. The tension for people to leave the country will be bigger, the threats the terrorist threat will be bigger and so the risks emanating from Afghanistan affecting the international community will be bigger,” he said.
Latest News
Swedish artist who drew blasphemous caricature dies in car crash
Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, known for his blasphemous depiction of Prophet Mohammed, died in a car accident along with police officers who had been assigned to protect him.
Vilks, lived under police protection after his 2007 blasphemous depiction.
The 75-year-old and two police officers were killed in a collision with an oncoming truck on Sunday, Swedish police confirmed.
“This is being investigated like any other road accident. Because two policemen were involved, an investigation has been assigned to a special section of the prosecutor’s office,” said a police spokesperson, adding that there was no suspicion of foul play.
The accident occurred near the small town Markaryd when the car Vilks was travelling in crashed into an oncoming truck.
Al Qaeda had offered a $100,000 reward for Vilks’ murder.
The depiction also sparked diplomatic friction, with Sweden’s then prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt meeting ambassadors from several Muslim countries to ease tensions.
In 2015, Vilks survived a gun attack at a free-speech conference in Copenhagen that left a Danish film director dead.
Latest News
Afghan Film emphasis on making serials based on Afghanistan realities
The new director of Afghan Film has said the emphasis on the filming of serials will be based on the realities of Afghanistan.
Jawed Afghan, the new director of Afghan Films, was recently appointed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and says that he will develop the directorate of Afghan Film and, using its past capabilities, show the true story of Afghanistan to the world.
The director of Afghan Film emphasized the increase in the number of employees of this institution and the production of new films.
Afghan Film is Afghanistan’s main government cinema institution, which has been around for decades and has played an important role in supporting and strengthening Afghan cinema.
In previous regimes, this institution made many films; in the previous government, the focus was on making new films.
Previously, Sahraa Karimi was the head of this institution, but now a new head has been appointed by the Islamic Emirate. The director of Afghan Film promises that the organization will make films and series based on the true narratives of Afghanistan.
“The Afghan Film is an important directorate and we will work hard on the procedures given to us by our leaders so that the Afghan Film can progress,” Afghan told Ariana News.
Although the director of Afghan Film does not say anything about the continued presence of female staff in the film industry, but he emphasized that the employees of this institution will continue their work as in the past and using the past capacities, the current narratives of the country will be shown to the world.
“For those who have worked here before and are qualified, we want them to work with us so that we can work together to show the people and the world a true picture of Afghanistan,” said Jawed Afghan.
Afghan Film is considered one of the most important directorates in the production of Afghan films; an office whose archive also narrates the history of Afghanistan. But it is not yet clear what type of films and series this directorate will make and whether it will be allowed to reopen cinemas in Afghanistan.
Sahraa Karimi and her family arrived in Kyiv, two days after the IEA took control of Kabul.
Afghan Film also known as Afghan Film Organization is Afghanistan’s state-run film company, established in 1968.
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
IEA government behaviour ‘not encouraging’: EU
Two Americans win Medicine Nobel Prize for sensory findings
ACB Chairman welcomes new board members
Swedish artist who drew blasphemous caricature dies in car crash
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
Biden and China’s Xi discuss managing competition, avoiding conflict in call
Sola: Pakistan calls on international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Naeem, IEA spokesman
Tahawol: Implementation of regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: International community’s demands from Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA emphasizes making friendly relations with all nations
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul airport making efforts to resume full operation of int’l flights
-
Latest News4 days ago
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan lawyers welcome IEA’s move to adopt former constitution
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell
-
World5 days ago
Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated
-
World4 days ago
France’s Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad reflects on fall of Kabul govt and military
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia urges calm between ally Tajikistan, Afghanistan