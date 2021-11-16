IEA to establish ‘strong, orderly and educated’ army

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2021)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Tuesday that efforts are underway to establish a strong, disciplined, and educated army to defend the country.

Qari Fasihuddin, chief of staff of the IEA, said during a visit to a military camp in Kabul, that the IEA is committed to establishing an army.

“Mujahidin of Islamic Emirate are not simple people, for which the world shows contempt, but they are the people that defeated the biggest power in the world with their equipment,” said Fasihuddin.

“The Islamic Emirate will be united to establish an army in Afghanistan Inshallah. The army will have some characteristics and will be united, strong and will be an educated army in military and religious sections,” added Faihuddin.

The high ranking official called on his forces to stand ready to defend Afghanistan and to fight its enemies.

“As we see, the world has disciplined armies and modern equipment. It is compulsory for us (Muslims) to have an equipped, developed, and orderly army to defend the country,” he said.

The exact number of IEA forces is not clear. However, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the IEA’s foreign minister said recently that Afghanistan will establish a much smaller army than the one under the previous government.