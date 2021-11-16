Latest News
IEA to establish ‘strong, orderly and educated’ army
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Tuesday that efforts are underway to establish a strong, disciplined, and educated army to defend the country.
Qari Fasihuddin, chief of staff of the IEA, said during a visit to a military camp in Kabul, that the IEA is committed to establishing an army.
“Mujahidin of Islamic Emirate are not simple people, for which the world shows contempt, but they are the people that defeated the biggest power in the world with their equipment,” said Fasihuddin.
“The Islamic Emirate will be united to establish an army in Afghanistan Inshallah. The army will have some characteristics and will be united, strong and will be an educated army in military and religious sections,” added Faihuddin.
The high ranking official called on his forces to stand ready to defend Afghanistan and to fight its enemies.
“As we see, the world has disciplined armies and modern equipment. It is compulsory for us (Muslims) to have an equipped, developed, and orderly army to defend the country,” he said.
The exact number of IEA forces is not clear. However, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the IEA’s foreign minister said recently that Afghanistan will establish a much smaller army than the one under the previous government.
Latest News
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
The United Nation’s Security Council (UNSC) is expected to hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet Tuesday.
“The situation in Afghanistan will be addressed by the Security Council tomorrow, Wednesday, starting 15:00 in New York (00:30 Thursday Kabul local),” tweeted UNAMA.
UNAMA added that Deborah Lyons, UN Secretary General Special Representative for Afghanistan will address the meeting.
No further details were given.
Last week, the United Nations announced that it had quietly extended a lifeline to Afghanistan’s health system after providing $15 million to avoid the collapse of the entire sector.
By the time the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control of the country in mid-August, most healthcare workers had not been paid and essential supplies such as medicine and food were scarce.
But the UN Development Programme (UNDP), under an agreement with the Global Fund, had managed to work a way to inject money into the system and salaries were paid to over 23,000 health workers, in nearly 2,200 health facilities in 31 provinces.
Latest News
Processing of passports suspended due to ‘technical problem’
Alam Gul Haqqani, head of the General Directorate of Passports, said late Monday in a video message that processing of passports at the office in Kabul has been suspended until further notice.
He attributed the decision to a technical problem – specifically with the biometric system.
Haqqani, head of the passport department, said the process would resume in Kabul once the problem was resolved.
He also said that the distribution of passports had started in provinces other than Kabul, and that this would continue.
The distribution process started last week in Balkh, Herat, Kandahar, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Khost and Paktia provinces.
Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti said the ministry had arrested 60 people on charges of forging documents, including passports.
Khosti wrote on Twitter: “The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has arrested 60 fake passport makers, commissioners, and fake notice makers in the name of the Islamic Emirate. Among them are employees of the passport department.”
After the fall of the previous government, the distribution of passports was suspended for almost two months.
According to officials from the passport department, about 100,000 passports have been issued in the last 40 days.
Latest News
Russian, US envoys for Afghanistan meet in Moscow
Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Venediktov held a meeting with Thomas West, US State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan, council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said on Monday.
“Venediktov held a meeting with US State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West,” he said.
On Monday, during his trip to Moscow, West also met with Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.
“Met today in Moscow with Special President Representative Zamir Kabulov and Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov. Discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and need for Taliban (IEA) to fulfil commitments to the international community,” West tweeted.
This meeting comes after the recent Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad which saw representatives of the US, Russia, Pakistan and China discuss in detail the Afghanistan situation.
