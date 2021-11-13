Latest News
IEA to establish a ‘much smaller’ military force: Muttaqi
Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Friday in Islamabad that the country no longer needs a large military and that not all former Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) will be re-employed.
“The army that was created by foreign intervention, we are no longer in need of having such large numbers,” said Muttaqi during a discussion with the Institute of Strategic Studies.
He was responding to a question about the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s strategy for integrating IEA fighters and ANDSF personnel into one military.
He said his country needed a small army “made up of people with fidelity and commitment and patriotism ingrained in them.”
Muttaqi was in Pakistan for discussions on numerous issues including the reopening of trade routes.
On Thursday, he also met representatives from the United States, China, and Russia, who were in Pakistan for a Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan.
In response to the international community’s calls for an inclusive government, Muttaqi said the current administration is inclusive as it includes people from different ethnicities.
He said the international community is trying to force the IEA to include their political opponents, which is not the norm in other countries.
“We have never asked [U.S.] President [Joe] Biden to include [former] president [Donald] Trump in his cabinet,” he said.
On the issue of women’s rights, he claimed the IEA has not fired a single woman from her job since they came to power.
Human Rights Watch’s Heather Barr disagreed. She said: “Maybe they didn’t say to any women you are fired from your job, but they’ve certainly told many, many, many women that they shouldn’t come to work, and they shouldn’t come to work indefinitely.”
Muttaqi meanwhile said the IEA is trying to take a balanced approach in international relations.
“As for international recognition, what we are experiencing is that we are being recognized and treated as an official government of Afghanistan in our travels and in other cases,” he said.
“Embassies are open inside our country, and we have embassies and representation in foreign countries.”
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Two women have been killed by unknown armed men in Paktia province, local officials said Saturday.
According to the officials, security forces found the bodies of two women in the Qale Abdullah area in PD1 of the provincial capital Gardez city.
The victims, thought to be residents of Kabul’s Shakar Dara district, are yet to be identified.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said an investigation is being carried out.
The motive for the killings is not known.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the assassination.
Business
Afghan growers seek larger market for profitable pine nuts
The pine nut growers in Afghanistan are hoping to further expand overseas market and earn a fair income in a bumper harvest, trying to shake off the negative impacts brought by COVID-19 and domestic turmoil.
Afghanistan is having a bumper harvest of pine nuts, with its output reaching 17,000 tons this year.
Harvesting and processing pine nuts has been a family business in every harvest season as a very important source of income. From pine cones to the ready-for-sale products, the fat-rich nuts need to go through multiple procedures.
The best pine nuts in the country gathered in the pine nut wholesale market in Kabul. The merchants and workers are busy cleaning, sorting and packaging them.
Pine nut trees grow in eight eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Kapisa, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Laghman.
The country’s northeastern mountains, where the average altitude is higher than 1,000 meters with lots of snow and sunlight, provide sound environment for pine trees with pine nuts of outstanding quality.
“Paktia people’s life depends on pine nuts because they don’ have land. The Urgun region in Paktia and the Khost Province are basically mountains, and locals harvest pine nuts from there,” said Abdul Wali, a pine nut trader.
“Pine nut is good for human body. That’s why we like to have it,” said Ahmad Jaweed, a customer.
Despite the good harvest, the pine nuts can hardly reach its essential overseas market due to the impact of COVID-19 and complicated domestic situation.
“The price is better than before. In the past, one kilo of pine nuts was 2,800 afghani to 3,000 afghani (about 30-32 U.S. dollars). But now it’s 1,700 A to 1,800 afghani (18.5-19.6 U.S dollars) because exporting them to other countries became difficult,” Jaweed said.
People in China helped out as a close neighbor earlier this month. During a live-streaming promotion event of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov 6, the influencers from China Media Group (CMG) and e-commerce companies sold 120,000 cans of pine nuts in minutes.
The Afghanistan Pine Nuts Production Union wrote a thanks letter to CMG. The pine nuts traders said that this business can not only bring in foreign exchanges to Afghanistan, but also provide large amounts of job opportunities.
“If we do pine nut business with China, I can tell you that around 50,000 people will have jobs in this field,” Wali said.
“From the economic point of view, it’s very beneficial for us,” Jaweed said.
Troika Plus reiterates support for Afghans following Islamabad meeting
Delegates who attended the Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad this week, to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, expressed deep concern over the severe humanitarian and economic situation and reiterated their unwavering support for the people of the country.
According to a statement issued on Friday by the US State Department, Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States welcomed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) “continued commitment to allow for the safe passage of all who wish to travel to and from Afghanistan and encouraged rapid progress, with the onset of winter, on arrangements to establish airports countrywide that can accept commercial air traffic, which are essential to enable the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian assistance”.
The delegates also called on the IEA to work with fellow Afghans to take steps to form an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and provides for the equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society, read the statement.
Delegates also agreed to continue practical engagement with the IEA to encourage the implementation of moderate and prudent policies that can help achieve a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as soon as possible.
According to the statement, delegates “emphasized that access to education for women and girls at all levels is an international obligation” and encouraged the IEA to accelerate efforts to provide for full and equal access to education countrywide.
In addition, the delegates welcomed the international community’s urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and expressed grave concern at the potential for an economic collapse and significantly worsening humanitarian crisis, and a new refugee wave.
In line with this, the US State Department said they called on the IEA to ensure unhindered humanitarian access, including by women aid workers, for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to respond to the developing crisis.
The Troika Plus also welcomed the greater role of United Nations as a coordinator in such fields as contributing to stability and delivering emergency assistance.
However, they condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and called on the IEA to cut ties with all international terrorist groups, dismantle and eliminate them in a decisive manner, and to deny space to any terrorist organization operating inside the country.
