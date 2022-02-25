Business
IEA to develop charter of economy: deputy minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will develop a charter of national economy in the coming months, its deputy minister of economy has said.
The charter would involve a single, independent economic policy based on the national interests and it would focus on the economic development of the country, Abdul Latif Nazari, told Ariana News.
With the charter, coordination among ministries and institutions in the sector of economy is expected to improve, according to the official who said the charter also aims to prevent corruption.
Nazari said that the Afghan people are in need of humanitarian assistance considering mass poverty.
“Many humanitarian organizations are open to engagement with the Islamic Emirate. We also have our plan for attracting aid. We have daily meetings and talks with them so that we could put an end to the suffering of the Afghan people. Humanitarian assistance is increasing day by day,” Nazari said.
Experts also said that Afghanistan would come out of the current crisis if practical steps are taken responsibly.
“I believe that we could restore our economy within a few months and come out of the current crisis,” said Mohammad Baz Ghairat, a political expert.
The United Nations has repeatedly warned that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is worsening and has urged countries to provide funding.
Business
IEA officials present TAPI security plan to Turkmen delegation
Officials from the Ministries of Interior and Defense met with the Turkmen ambassador to Kabul and the Executive Director of the TAPI project on Wednesday where they discussed their plans to secure the project in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Thursday.
At the meeting, the security of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was discussed and interior and defense ministry officials presented their plans to secure the pipeline.
The Turkmen delegation told the security officials that construction work on the TAPI project should resume in the near future.
In January a summit between India, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan focussed on a number of regional issues including the suspended TAPI project.
At the time, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the gas pipeline project that will run from the country’s Galknyshk oil field near Mary through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India.
The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Pipeline, also known as Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline, is a natural gas pipeline being developed by the Galkynysh – TAPI Pipeline Company Limited in conjunction with the Asian Development Bank.
Business
Stocks dive, oil jumps above $100 as Russia invades Ukraine
Oil prices broke above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, stock markets slumped and the Russian rouble hit a record low on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.
Markets displayed all the predictable reactions. Europe’s main stock markets opened 2.5%-4% lower and benchmark government bonds, the dollar, Swiss franc, Japanese yen and gold all rallied in a move to safety, Reuters reported.
Putin said he had authorized what he called a special military operation and the Ukraine government accused Moscow of launching a full-scale invasion.
The rouble weakened nearly 7% to an unprecedented 86.98 per dollar and there were 10% plus falls on the Moscow stock exchange when it opened after an initial suspension.
The dollar index was up 0.5%, in the currency markets, Reuters reported.
Brent crude futures jumped more than 3.5% to shoot past $100 a barrel for the first time since September 2014.
West Texas Intermediate rose 4.6% to $96.22 per barrel, its highest since August 2014, while gold jumped more than 1.7% to hit its highest level since early January 2021.
Business
India, Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia facilitate major aid consignments to Afghanistan
The Afghan government has sent a convoy of 40 trucks overland to the Pakistan-India border to collect a shipment of wheat for Afghanistan from the Indian government, which is being sent in a bid to counter the crisis the country is facing.
The trucks will be loaded with the aid at the Wagah-Attari border crossing between Pakistan and India before returning overland through Pakistan to Afghanistan.
Punjab Province Home Department officials said the Interior Ministry, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have issued instructions to the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide foolproof security to shipments to avoid any mishap.
According to sources in the Punjab Home Department, the shipment of wheat from India will be handed over to Afghan officials on Tuesday at the border crossing.
At the same time, a total of 750 tons of emergency relief goods sent by charity train from Turkey to Afghanistan has been delivered to authorities in Kabul.
Co-ordinated by Turkey’s state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and with the support of Turkish NGOs, medical aid packages were delivered to the Afghanistan Public Health Ministry on Monday.
The aid packages include food, winter clothing, medical supplies, wheelchairs, toys, and health supplies.
A Turkish diplomat at their embassy in Kabul, Emre Manav, stated that the aid will be delivered to 34 provinces across Afghanistan as soon as possible, Turkey’s media reported.
Attending the handover ceremony along with Manav were the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Health Minister Habibullah Ahunzade and representatives of some Turkish institutions in Kabul.
In a speech, Manav said that as the Afghan people stood by Turkish people in the past, they stand with the Afghan people who need help now.
The train left Ankara on January 27 and entered Afghanistan on February 7.
Meanwhile a special flight carrying five tonnes of humanitarian relief from Malaysia left for Kabul on Tuesday.
Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah was present to send off the humanitarian relief flight which left Malaysia with 12 volunteers on board.
“The flight will stopover at Hyderabad, India and Islamabad, Pakistan before continuing its journey to Kabul,” said Malaysia’s foreign ministry.
