IEA to call for tenders for marble and lapis mines
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Saturday that based on a cabinet decision they will soon call for tenders for the extraction of marble in Wardak province and lapis lazuli in Badakhshan.
Officials from the second deputy prime minister’s office said however that an assessment would first be conducted into the two mines before they called for tenders.
Members of the Afghan private sector welcomed the IEA’s decision and called on the IEA to give priority to Afghan investors in the tender process.
“We are glad to extract the mines, which will benefit the people. It will be very beneficial if they (IEA) prioritize domestic investors,” said Mohammad Younus Mohmand, deputy head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Economists also welcomed the decision and said that the revenue generated will benefit the entire country.
“Tenders should be issued for all mines. If we do not extract minerals, the mines are useless,” said Taj Muhammad Talish, an analyst.
Afghanistan possesses a wealth of nonfuel minerals whose value has been estimated at more than US$1 trillion.
However, this sector has remained largely untouched as the former government was never able to successfully regulate the industry. For generations, the country has been renowned for its gemstones – rubies, emeralds, tourmalines and lapis lazuli.
These minerals are locally extracted, in mostly small, artisanal mines.
Far more value, however, lies with the country’s endowments of iron, copper, lithium, rare earth elements, cobalt, bauxite, mercury, uranium and chromium.
Afghan carpet industry struggles amid ongoing economic crisis
Afghanistan Association of Carpet Producers said Monday the export volume of carpets has dropped significantly in the past few months due to the closure of air corridors.
According to the association, Afghanistan produced 900,000
square meters of carpets in 2021 of which 95 percent were exported under Pakistan’s name to international markets.
Noor Ahmad Noori, the head of the association, stated: “The main complaint that producers are raising is regarding exports of their products.”
Afghan economic experts also called for government support in the carpet industry.
“It is very important for the government to work on promoting [the carpet sector] and support them in order to create jobs and boost the economy of Afghanistan,” said Sayeed Rahmad Omran, an economic expert.
The association meanwhile stated around
1.5 million people work in the carpet sector.
Exports via western land ports increase by 40%: Officials
Afghanistan’s export volume through the western zone is on the rise and increased by 40% in recent weeks, said Herat officials.
The head of Herat’s customs office said up to 50 goods trucks are process through Islam Qala port, to Iran, every day.
“On some days we have up to 50 vehicles [carrying goods] via Islam Qala port. We also export through Turghundi port,” said Mahajar Farahi, the head of Herat’s customs office.
“Expensive goods that we export from Herat are pistachio nuts, watermelon seed, and sesame seeds…” said Muhammad Usman Ansari, head of exporters union in the western zone.
Traders in Herat have however called for more support from the authorities in order to increase their export volume.
“If there is the opportunity for export even for less money, we can start exporting slowly,” said Farid Ahmad Sabor, an exporter of Afghan carpets.
Abdul Salam Amini, the head of the herbalists union also said that herbal medicines were being exported.
According to traders, products being exported are going to foreign markets but are not yet reaching Europe or the US.
“We try to provide air corridors and solve Afghan exporters’ problems. Export volumes have increased compared to the past year,” said Mohammad Zabiar Dinparwar, head of Herat commerce and industrial department.
Afghan and Pakistan officials negotiate double taxation agreement
Afghanistan and Pakistan have negotiated a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) which will help strengthen existing economic and trade ties.
The tax treaty was agreed to during negotiations between officials from the Afghan Ministry of Finance and Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials in Islamabad but still needs to be finalized.
The Afghan ministry of finance said the main purpose of its visit by officials to Pakistan was to discuss ways to avoid double taxation.
The agreement on the avoidance of double taxation addresses the issue of mutual taxation and that traders operating in both Afghanistan and Pakistan will be taxed in only one country.
The finance ministry said it had already held encouraging talks with the United Arab Emirates, India, Iran and Turkey on the same issue.
The first round of negotiations on the DTA between Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in March 2016 but no agreement was finalized.
Now, however, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials are hopeful that the agreement will be finalized during this round of negotiations so that the treaty can be implemented by both countries.
