IEA stamps out illegal mining, rakes in 9 billion AFN in past 8 months

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2022)

Ministry of Mines and Petroleum officials have said that since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has come into power, they have made nine billion afghanis from mining alone.

According to officials, illegal mining and smuggling of minerals out of the country has stopped since the take over by the IEA.

However, members of the private sector have said that the necessary facilities and investment is needed to develop this sector.

“Illegal mining is stopped across Afghanistan. Legal investment in mining has now increased and our revenue has reached nearly nine billion afghanis, which is several times higher than in previous governments,” said Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

Officials at the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries also say they are working with foreign companies in a bid to attract foreign investors.

Shirbaz Kaminzadeh, head of the Afghan Chamber of Mines and Industries, said: “The Ministry of Mines has transparently maintained the whole process of investing in the mines, and Afghan investors, together with foreign investors, are jointly starting the investment process in the country’s mines.”

Economists also say that the process of starting joint ventures is crucial for regular mining and improving Alfghanistan’s economic situation.