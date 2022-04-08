IEA should engage with Afghan politicians: Muslimyar

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2022)

Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, former head of Afghanistan’s upper house of parliament or Meshrano Jirga under the old government, said that war is not a solution and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should engage with Afghan politicians who fled the country.

Muslimyar said in an interview with Ariana News that he is ready to assist IEA regarding a reconciliation process.

“War is not a solution. Taliban (IEA) should not repeat worst experience of republic again. They (IEA) should talk to politicians; if they need consultation I am ready,” said Muslimyar.

Muslimyar said that he has seen Afghan politicians in UAE, however has not met with former president Ashraf Ghani.

“I meet many of them, but have not met with Ashraf Ghani. I will see him one day and will talk to him,” he said.

Muslimyar said that the closure of girls’ schools is a disappointing decision and IEA should prioritize people’s demands.

“Closure of schools is a disappointing decision. I as an Afghan call on Taliban (IEA) to allow education based on Islamic system and our principles and [IEA] should prioritize people,” he said.

This comes after the IEA recently established a commission to invite Afghan politicians who fled the country after the IEA took control to return home.