Latest News
IEA should engage with Afghan politicians: Muslimyar
Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, former head of Afghanistan’s upper house of parliament or Meshrano Jirga under the old government, said that war is not a solution and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should engage with Afghan politicians who fled the country.
Muslimyar said in an interview with Ariana News that he is ready to assist IEA regarding a reconciliation process.
“War is not a solution. Taliban (IEA) should not repeat worst experience of republic again. They (IEA) should talk to politicians; if they need consultation I am ready,” said Muslimyar.
Muslimyar said that he has seen Afghan politicians in UAE, however has not met with former president Ashraf Ghani.
“I meet many of them, but have not met with Ashraf Ghani. I will see him one day and will talk to him,” he said.
Muslimyar said that the closure of girls’ schools is a disappointing decision and IEA should prioritize people’s demands.
“Closure of schools is a disappointing decision. I as an Afghan call on Taliban (IEA) to allow education based on Islamic system and our principles and [IEA] should prioritize people,” he said.
This comes after the IEA recently established a commission to invite Afghan politicians who fled the country after the IEA took control to return home.
Latest News
Afghanistan summons Iranian officials over ‘ill-treatment of refugees’
After reports of ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran, Ahmad Yasir, deputy head of the office of First Deputy PM Mullah Baradar, said on Friday that the foreign ministry “summoned” Iranian officials.
Afghanistan’s foreign ministry also said that Faizanullah Naseri, head of the ministry’s Second Political Department, on Thursday met with Iranian officials at the ministry to discuss ill-treatment of Afghan refugees by Iranian border guards and security forces.
During the meeting, the ministry raised the “Afghan government and people’s concern” over the matter so that the officials share it with their high-level authorities, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman of the foreign ministry.
The sides also emphasized the need for the prevention of acts that would undermine relations between the two countries, the ministry official said.
Recently, several videos have been published on social media, purporting to show ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran.
Latest News
Clerics, teachers, activists call on IEA to reopen girls’ schools
Afghan clerics (Ulema), school teachers and women’s activists have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen schools for all girls as soon as possible.
The clerics, teachers and activists noted in a resolution Thursday at a gathering in Kabul that the closure of girls schools was neither logical nor was it in keeping with Sharia.
The participants also called on the international community, especially on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to help Afghanistan regarding girls’ education.
“Whatever the reason for the ban on women’s work and education, it will have irreparable consequences,” said Toorpakai, a university professor.
“If a society needs politics, modesty, trustworthiness, science, and finally management, it cannot be done by men alone,” said Shams Rahman Farotan, a cleric.
Afghan clerics in Pakistan also called for the reopening of girls’ schools in Afghanistan.
One Pakistan-based cleric said that education is a basic right for women and girls.
“The way to invite us is correct, but it is not logical to close doors of schools under the [Islamic] environment pretext,” said Samya Shafiq, a cleric.
He also called on the Islamic Emirate (IE)
to give people the right to choose their political destiny.
The participants at the gathering in Kabul also expressed their readiness to cooperate with the IEA government in the field of religious interaction with women.
“When you want to give them a seat, they have no education, they have no experience, and they do not know much about the geography of the people… it is cruel,” said Ziaulhaq Baligh, another cleric.
This comes after the IEA closed schools for girls above the sixth grade – a move that sparked an international outcry.
Latest News
Qatari forces reportedly at Kabul airport
An Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority official has said there are a number of Qatari forces stationed at Kabul airport.
The source, who did not want to be named, told BBC the Qataris have been stationed at the airport for a few months.
He said there were less than 50 and they were only there to secure Qatari airport staff.
This emerged after the BBC reported they had obtained a video showing Qatari forces at the airport.
Turkey and Qatar have been in talks with the IEA to help reopen and run the airport – which closed at the time of the collapse of the former government and chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in August.
Talks between the parties over the past few months have focused on ways to reopen the airport, while taking technical, financial and security issues into consideration.
The BBC reported that the presence of Qatari forces at Kabul airport comes after strong opposition by the IEA on having any foreign military presence in the country.
But a senior official at the IEA-led Civil Aviation Authority told the BBC that the Qataris had been at Kabul airport for about five months and were responsible for securing Qatari technical staff who help manage the airport.
He added that the number of Qatari security personnel is a lot less than it initially was and now number no more than 50.
He said that they are stationed in a specific area of the airport where Qatari personnel work.
Mullah Baradar inaugurates Qashqari oil field in Sar-e-Pul province
IEA should engage with Afghan politicians: Muslimyar
Zerbena: Chinese companies interested in investing in Afghanistan
Microsoft ‘disrupts’ attempted hacks by Russian spies
Afghanistan summons Iranian officials over ‘ill-treatment of refugees’
Mazar Municipality prepares for Nowruz festival
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
ADB suspends TAPI project until IEA gains international recognition
Kabul residents complain of rising food and oil prices
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
Zerbena: Chinese companies interested in investing in Afghanistan
Tahawol: EU’s stance on IEA policy discussed
Saar: Ukraine’s war effects on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Plans to reduce unemployment discussed
Tahawol: Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
-
Business4 days ago
IEA bans telecommunication companies from distributing unregistered SIM cards
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN ‘saddened’ by death of five children from explosive remnant of war
-
World5 days ago
Pakistani president dissolves national assembly at PM’s request
-
Latest News4 days ago
China accepts Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thomas West speaks with Karzai about girls not going to school
-
Latest News1 day ago
Qatari forces reportedly at Kabul airport