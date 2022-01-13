IEA seeking greater role in distribution of foreign aid

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration proposed a joint body on Wednesday of its officials and international representatives to coordinate billions of dollars in planned aid.

It was not clear whether the United Nations and foreign governments would back any such agreement as it would constitute a stark increase in access to international funding by the IEA, whose officials have been sidelined due to sanctions, Reuters reported.

An abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid last year following the hasty U.S. exit and IEA victory in August left Afghanistan’s fragile economy on the brink of collapse, with food prices rising rapidly and causing widespread hunger.

Western sanctions aimed at the IEA also prevented the passage of basic supplies of food and medicine, although this has since eased after exemptions were passed by the U.N. Security Council and Washington in December.

On Tuesday, the United Nations asked donors for $4.4 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan in 2022 and the White House announced it would donate an extra $308 million.

“The cooperation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with the United Nations in this situation shows an unprecedented partnership between the government and aid donors,” Afghanistan’s acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi told a news conference in Kabul also attended by U.N. envoy Ramiz Alakbarov.

Foreign governments, facing warnings that millions could starve as the economic crisis intensifies, are ramping up humanitarian aid but are keen for it to remain free from government interference.

An Afghan finance ministry spokesman said that discussions would take place over the next 24 hours with the United Nations on the proposal for the joint body.

The U.N. Secretary General’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan Alakbarov told Reuters that U.N. agencies were already communicating their requirements to the IEA over aid.

Their top condition has been access to the entire country, including for female staff members.