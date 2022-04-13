Business
IEA scraps customs duties on incoming humanitarian aid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) approved a ministry of finance proposal to scrap customs duties on humanitarian aid on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting chaired by IEA Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
The cabinet also ordered ministries that receive aid to notify the ministry of finance about expected arrivals at least two days ahead of the arrival of relief convoys.
Humanitarian relief has been a lifeline to an estimated 24.4 million people in Afghanistan who are facing severe food insecurity and in need of humanitarian assistance and support.
In addition to this, the cabinet discussed a number of issues. Cabinet also instructed officials to assess and finalize the process to reopen VIP lounges at international airports in the country and to assess and resolve problems in any other areas at airports.
Business
22nd package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
The country’s Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) – said on Tuesday that another shipment of $32 million in cash has arrived in Kabul.
“This is the 22nd package of cash aid that arrived in Kabul and was delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB) since the start of humanitarian aid [campaign] to Afghanistan,” tweeted DAB.
DAB welcomes the aid and said that it wants to engage with the world.
Afghanistan has received nearly $700 million in cash assistance since the collapse of the former government in mid-August year.
Business
IEA calls for investors, says visas for foreigners will recommence
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called on national and international agencies to start interacting with local traders and business owners and promised to start issuing visas to foreigners.
IEA officials said the ministry of mines and petroleum has been granted permission to secure contracts with domestic and foreign companies.
Officials said at a economy-focused meeting Monday that a process is being put into place for visas to be issued to foreigners. According to officials, contracts have already been signed with companies for the extraction of iron ore in Herat province and for the extraction of lead in Ghor province.
An IEA official said government is also looking at ways to issue visas for business owners arriving at Kabul airport.
“We know that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is working hard to develop bank accounts and investments in the country and has even provided some facilities in this regard, but we must raise this issue with the countries of the world so that investors and businessmen can be sure,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment of Afghanistan.
Economic analysts have also urged government to encourage investment in the country and to assist domestic traders in order to restart the country’s economy.
“In the current situation the government must work hard to convince traders and people to invest in the country and provide them with more facilities for their investments,” said Sayed Rahman Imran, an economic analyst.
Business
Afghanistan’s Railways Authority reviewing operating contracts
Afghanistan Railways Authority (ARA) officials have said that operating contracts with neighboring countries for Afghanistan’s railway stations were formalized without taking the country’s best interests into consideration.
According to officials, tens of millions of dollars has been paid annually to companies from neighboring countries to run the stations.
ARA’s new leadership is now however working on a plan to outsource the operation of railway stations to Afghan companies so that it can benefit the Afghan national economy directly.
Bakht-u-Rehman Sharafat, director of ARA, said an Uzbekistan company has the contract to operate the port of Hairatan at a cost of $18 million a year. However, local companies are prepared to do the same work for much less, he said.
“The port of Hairatan, through which we carry most of our shipments, has been contracted by an Uzbek company for $18 million a year, while Afghan companies will do this for less than 25 percent of this amount,” said Sharafat.
Afghanistan’s private sector has also called on the country’s railway authority to increase trade capacity at its ports.
Members of the private sector said the local economy will improve if railway services expand.
“If we can do our export by rail, it will be cheaper for us and with that we will be able to expand our exports and lower our prices,” said Abdul Jabar Safi, the director of the Afghanistan Industries Association.
