IEA says they are committed to ensuring the rights of all people
The UN Under-Secretary-General for Afghanistan (UNAMA) has met with some women rights activists in Kabul and said human rights should not be restricted in the country.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) meanwhile says they are committed to ensuring the rights of all people.
“The Taliban (IEA) have a responsibility to ensure that Afghanistan is a country where human rights are guaranteed equally to all,” said Mette Knudsen, UNAMA Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan.
Hada Khamosh, a women’s rights activist, said that during the meeting, they shared their concerns about restrictions on women, the media and freedom of expression, and the alleged “killing of former Afghan security forces” by IEA forces.
Following their takeover of Kabul, the IEA pledged to respect the rights of women and girls in accordance with Islamic law and announced a “general amnesty” for all former government employees.
But human rights activists fear that women and girls may be barred from work and education, as in the previous IEA regime.
Meanwhile, IEA’s Deputy Spokesman Inamullah Samangani told reporters on Tuesday that they were committed to providing employment and training for both men and women.
Samangani added that the group’s government was working to create “conditions” for education and employment for all Afghans, including women.
Samangani said that the IEA's government is working to create "education and training conditions" for all Afghans, including women.
The IEA reopened boys’ schools on September 17, but did not allow girls in grades six and up to attend.
However, the IEA has insisted that before the girls return, they are preparing instructions to create a “safe learning environment” for them, according to Islamic law.
Under the IEA from 1996 to 2001, women were largely denied the right to work and study and were usually forced to cover their faces and accompany a Muharram when leaving home.
Earlier, the United Nations expressed concern about the human rights situation in Afghanistan, and UN officials said that if the achievements of the past two decades were to be preserved in the country, the human rights and dignity of all Afghans must be upheld for women and girls, be protected and respected.
UN warns harsh winter is impacting Afghans around the country
UN humanitarian agencies warned Tuesday that a harsh winter in Afghanistan is aggravating already severe conditions faced by millions across the country.
Stéphane Dujarric, a Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stated that heavy snowfall and rain have affected a number of areas, disrupting flights to and from Kabul Airport.
“Humanitarian partners have been racing against time to deliver aid and supplies, in line with the commitment to scale up operations.
“During December, partners reached 7 million people with relief food supplies across the country,” Dujarric said.
Dujarric, meanwhile, stated that provision of winterization support – including cash and non-food items – is also underway in various parts of Afghanistan.
He added that international donors provided $1.5 billion for the two humanitarian appeals for Afghanistan in 2021.
“This includes 776 million dollars or 606 million dollars required for the flash appeal launched in September by the secretary-general and 730 million dollars of the 869 million sought for the humanitarian response,” Dujarric noted.
Herat
IEA arrests four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Badghis have arrested four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites.
Mawolavi Baz Mohammad Sarwari, the IEA’s cultural director in Badghis, said the men were captured on Wednesday afternoon in the Ab Kamari district of the province while digging ancient sites.
Sarwari said that the detainees were local residents and that they had been digging for artifacts illegally.
Meanwhile, last week, five people were arrested while digging for antiquities in the Qadis district of the province.
The detainees are currently under investigation.
First babies of 2022 born at Khost maternity hospital
Khost maternity hospital staff delivered three new year babies within 10 minutes of each other on Saturday morning.
The boy and two girls were born between 00:40 and 00:50 and were all given a clear bill of health.
The baby on the left is a girl, and was the first new year baby. She was born at 12:40 and weighed a healthy 3.1 kilograms.
Her mother is from Sabari district of Khost; she travelled 1.5 hours to reach the maternity hospital. It’s her second baby and she was accompanied by her mother-in-law and brother-in-law.
The baby in the centre of the photo is a boy, born at 12:45 and he weighed 3.6 kilograms.
His mother is from Gurbaz district; she travelled 40 minutes to reach the hospital. It’s her third baby.
The baby on the right is also a girl, and was born at 12:50. She weighed 3.1 kilograms at birth. Her mother is also from Gurbaz district and its her fourth baby.
