IEA says resistance happening only on internet

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has downplayed threats from its opposition that it will launch offensive in the coming spring, saying resistance is happening only on the internet.

The Ministry of Defense said the government has put in place all the necessary capabilities during the past seven months and there are troops to counter any possible threats.

Enayatullah Khowarazmi, a spokesman for MoD, said that currently no group controls any area in Afghanistan.

“There is no vulnerable area. All the areas are under our control. No movement or group officially controls any area. There is only online resistance,” the spokesman said.

He also downplayed the threat of Daesh, saying it will not find support from the public.

Experts also believe that Daesh cannot take root in Afghanistan.

“The entire territory of Afghanistan is in the hands of the Taliban… Daesh will be eliminated wherever they emerge,” said Sarwar Niazi, a military expert.

IEA is carrying out house-to-house searches in Kabul and claims to have seized a large number of weapons.

Experts believe the operation is part of measures to counter threats from the opposition.

The National Resistance Front (NRF) has already stated that it is preparing for an offensive in the spring of 2022.

Rahmatullah Hasan, a political expert, however, said that the parties should negotiate and reach an agreement to avoid another phase of conflict in Afghanistan.

“Forty years of war is enough as it has brought a lot of suffering for the nation… we suggest to the Taliban leadership to launch serious intra-Afghan negotiations in order to reach a serious agreement. You should be cautious of your enemy even it is not big,” Hasan said.