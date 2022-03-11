Latest News
IEA says resistance happening only on internet
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has downplayed threats from its opposition that it will launch offensive in the coming spring, saying resistance is happening only on the internet.
The Ministry of Defense said the government has put in place all the necessary capabilities during the past seven months and there are troops to counter any possible threats.
Enayatullah Khowarazmi, a spokesman for MoD, said that currently no group controls any area in Afghanistan.
“There is no vulnerable area. All the areas are under our control. No movement or group officially controls any area. There is only online resistance,” the spokesman said.
He also downplayed the threat of Daesh, saying it will not find support from the public.
Experts also believe that Daesh cannot take root in Afghanistan.
“The entire territory of Afghanistan is in the hands of the Taliban… Daesh will be eliminated wherever they emerge,” said Sarwar Niazi, a military expert.
IEA is carrying out house-to-house searches in Kabul and claims to have seized a large number of weapons.
Experts believe the operation is part of measures to counter threats from the opposition.
The National Resistance Front (NRF) has already stated that it is preparing for an offensive in the spring of 2022.
Rahmatullah Hasan, a political expert, however, said that the parties should negotiate and reach an agreement to avoid another phase of conflict in Afghanistan.
“Forty years of war is enough as it has brought a lot of suffering for the nation… we suggest to the Taliban leadership to launch serious intra-Afghan negotiations in order to reach a serious agreement. You should be cautious of your enemy even it is not big,” Hasan said.
More than 500,000 Afghans returned home since IEA takeover: Officials
Officials of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Friday that more than 500,000 Afghans have returned to their county since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country nearly seven months ago.
Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy minister of refugees and repatriation, while visiting Torkham crossing said that they have a plan to release Afghans from prisons in other countries.
“We have registered 550,000 returnees at borders. People’s repatriation has increased,” said Kharoti.
According to Kharoti, foreign countries persuade Afghan youths to leave Afghanistan, which is an interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. He called on the international community to stop interfering in Afghanistan’s affairs.
“World interferes in Afghanistan’s affairs like before. They send official invitations, chartered planes to some people, and tell them that their lives are in danger. We call on the world to let Afghans decide their future by themselves,” said Kharoti.
Travelers, meanwhile, said that they face enormous problems while crossing Torkham.
“There are a lot of problems. Ask Pakistan to fulfil its promises. They had promised to allow 100 people, but now allowing only 20 people,” said Bakhti Gul, a traveler.
“I came here before 8am. When I saw the patients, I became sorrowful. Elderly people and women are facing a lot of problems,” said Haji Zahar, another traveler.
This come as Pakistan officials have repeatedly said that they will resolve travelers’ problems at Torkham crossing. However, the problems remain unresolved.
New govt in Afghanistan not cooperating with anti-Pakistan elements: Pakistan NSA
The new government in Afghanistan is not cooperating with anti-Pakistan elements, Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has said.
The official said there has not been any deliberate action by the new government in Afghanistan that would undermine Pakistan.
Yusuf, however, said that the threat of terrorism remains and it should be eliminated.
In the past, Pakistan accused the former Afghan intelligence agency of planning attacks in Pakistan.
IEA has repeatedly said that it will not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against any other country. It has vowed to fight international terrorist groups including Daesh.
Meanwhile, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said it is time for Afghanistan, Pakistan and China to come together in the fight against extremism as it undermines regional security.
He said that while Afghanistan is relatively peaceful now, unemployment and poverty is increasing and is forcing thousands to leave the country.
Karzai says while the war has ended, unity has not yet been achieved
Former president Hamid Karzai has said that while the war has ended in Afghanistan, the country has not achieved peace and stability as it desired.
Speaking to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, Karzai said: “So far, we have not reached that peace and stability the Afghan people desire, which lies in national unity, the peace which is attained by national unitedness, where all Afghans see themselves involved in decision-making for their country.”
The former president urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the return of their political opponents who are living outside the country.
He also expressed hope that the IEA will consider people’s votes and hold a Loya Jirga to discuss the constitution in order to form a government that is acceptable to all Afghans.
Responding to Karzai’s call for a Loya Jirga earlier this year, the IEA said at the time that the current government was legitimate in the eyes of Afghans across the nation and that there was no need to hold such a gathering.
On the issue of border disputes between Afghanistan and Iran, Karzai said in his most recent interview, that it is the people, not governments, who can decide.
He also advised the IEA to share surplus water with Iran.
