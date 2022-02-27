Latest News
IEA says more than one million electronic IDs have been distributed
The Islamic Emirate’s Central Statistics and Information office says more than one million electronic IDs have been distributed in the past six months.
The IDs have been distributed in Kabul, Balkh, Herat, Nangarhar, Khost and Kandahar provinces, according to a statement released by the department on Saturday.
According to the IEA, the process of distributing printed ID cards is underway in all provinces, and in 21 provinces, the process of printing and distributing new ID cards is underway.
The department says that on average 18,000 ID cards are distributed daily to applicants.
The department added that the online ID application system is active in 12 provinces, including Kabul.
Ukraine president to form ‘foreign legion’, while West sends in arms
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he is establishing a foreign “international” legion for volunteer fighters from abroad.
“This will be the key evidence of your support for our country,” Zelenskiy said in a statement.
This comes as Western countries have stepped in to help arm Ukrainian soldiers trying to repel the Russian invasion as the conflict intensifies.
The United States, the United Kingdom and several European nations have already sent large quantities of weapons to Ukraine. On Saturday US President Joe Biden approved $350 million worth of US weaponry — including Javelin anti-tank weapons — for Ukrainian fighters.
Germany and the Netherlands have also pledged to send both anti-tank weapons and missiles to Ukraine.
Australia on Sunday also agreed to send in weapons. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “I’ve just spoken to the Defence Minister and we’ll be seeking to provide whatever support we can for lethal aid through our NATO partners, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom.”
Russia on Thursday unleashed attacks on Ukraine after months of massing troops near its borders. The military action, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, amounts to a full-scale invasion, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In a major development, the European Commission on Sunday announced plans to expel some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, seen as among the most extreme sanctions that could be taken against Russia.
Afghanistan’s public universities reopen after six months
Afghan government universities reopened to male and female students on Saturday after a hiatus of six months.
The move has been widely welcomed by students across the country.
Girls and boys at Kabul University who are resuming their studies have meanwhile appealed to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to provide them with more facilities for the duration of their studies.
The gates of public universities were reopened on the basis of a calendar set by the Ministry of Higher Education.
However ministry officials have not commented on the mechanism of students’ lessons for the upcoming academic year.
Shukria Hujat, a student at the Faculty of Environment at Kabul University of Education, is one of the students who returned to her class.
Hujat says she is happy to return to class, but was surprised by the changes on campus.
“There have been many changes in the university in terms of curriculum and environment. It is more like a Madrasa than a university. Girls are more concerned with their clothes and behavior than their lessons,” Hujat said.
Kabul University is the largest educational center in Afghanistan with thousands of students enrolled there.
On Saturday the bell for the 1401 academic year was rung here as well.
Girls meanwhile are extremely happy to be back after having lost hope for a while.
“Before university started, we had lost hope. We had no hope of coming back to university and studying. There were rumors that there was no study. We were very disappointed with the female class,” said Hussnia Mutasim, student.
“I am happy that the lessons have started. I met my classmates also and the professors came to teach us and we have achieved our basic right to education,” said another student Halima Mutasim.
The male students also want the university environment to be safe for girls and the study conditions to be favorable in accordance with Sharia law, but they want the Islamic Emirate to completely eradicate the atmosphere of prejudice from this educational center.
“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the change of regime, the students have been absent from lessons for almost a year, and it is a good thing that the universities have started again today,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a male student.
In the early days of the Islamic Emirate government, the Ministry of Higher Education said that they would create a new mechanism for government universities. Despite universities having reopened, the ministry has not made the new mechanism public.
Thousands of Afghans crossing border to Iran daily: officials
Thousands of Afghans are migrating to Iran every day, local officials in the border province of Herat said on Saturday.
More than 2,000 Afghans enter the neighboring country legally through Islam Qala border crossing daily, officials said. Hundreds more cross the border without having travel documents.
Most of the migrants leave Afghanistan in search of work or economic opportunities.
“We work here from morning to evening, but we don’t get even 200 afghanis, so we have to go to Iran and then to other countries,” said Mohammad Arif, a resident of Faryab.
Humayon Hemat, deputy of Islam Qala Commissary, said there are also those who leave to seek medical treatment.
While the level of migration from Afghanistan to Iran has increased in recent months, hundreds return every day, both voluntarily and involuntarily.
“We were in Iran for one year. They warned they would fine us if we did not leave. So we thought to leave and come back with passports,” said Noor Rahim, an Afghan returnee.
Officials said that dozens of Afghan families return from Iran voluntarily.
Iran shares a 900-kilometre border with Afghanistan and hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world, made up mostly of Afghans who have arrived over the past 40 years. Some 3.6 million Afghans reside in the neighboring country.
