IEA says it’s investigating the disappearance of women activists

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday said they are investigating the disappearance of four women protestors who were arrested by the authorities last month.

“We and all the intelligence staff of the Islamic Emirate are looking for these women,” said Bilal Karimi, an IEA spokesman, on Thursday.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also addressed the issue and said in a meeting with the UN special envoy to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons that he would “resolve the issue soon”.

This comes amid growing concern for the safety of the women and on the heels of the UN chief’s comments on Thursday that he was deeply concerned about the situation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that he is “increasingly concerned about the welfare of women activists who have disappeared in Afghanistan.”

In a series of tweets he said several women protesters had disappeared in Kabul and that their status had been unknown for weeks.

He stressed that Kabul must ensure the safety of the protesters so that they can return to their homes.

The remarks come after at least four women protesters and their acquaintances were detained in Kabul over the past three weeks.

The United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have all joined the chorus for their release in the past few weeks.

“The Taliban (IEA) must reveal their whereabouts instead of continued denial of not having them under their arrest,” Amnesty International tweeted.