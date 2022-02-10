Connect with us

Latest News

IEA says it’s investigating the disappearance of women activists

Published

55 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 10, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday said they are investigating the disappearance of four women protestors who were arrested by the authorities last month.

“We and all the intelligence staff of the Islamic Emirate are looking for these women,” said Bilal Karimi, an IEA spokesman, on Thursday.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also addressed the issue and said in a meeting with the UN special envoy to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons that he would “resolve the issue soon”.

This comes amid growing concern for the safety of the women and on the heels of the UN chief’s comments on Thursday that he was deeply concerned about the situation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that he is “increasingly concerned about the welfare of women activists who have disappeared in Afghanistan.”

In a series of tweets he said several women protesters had disappeared in Kabul and that their status had been unknown for weeks.

He stressed that Kabul must ensure the safety of the protesters so that they can return to their homes.

The remarks come after at least four women protesters and their acquaintances were detained in Kabul over the past three weeks.

The United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have all joined the chorus for their release in the past few weeks.

“The Taliban (IEA) must reveal their whereabouts instead of continued denial of not having them under their arrest,” Amnesty International tweeted.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Featured

Pak-Afghan forum hands over 310 tons of emergency aid 

Published

17 hours ago

on

February 9, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2022)

The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum has handed over 310 tons of food and winter aid to Afghan Authorities amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. 

Twenty-two trucks carrying the aid arrived at Torkham border crossing on Monday, the forum said Tuesday. 

Done in collaboration with Muslim Hands International, this aid will bring relief to thousands of Afghans who are dealing with a severe shortage of food amid the ongoing economic crisis.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Hanafi meets with UNAMA chief, discusses wide range of issues

Published

1 day ago

on

February 9, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2022)

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the United Nations, on Monday in Kabul to discuss a number of issues including the matter of kangaroo courts.

At the meeting Hanafi said that the IEA has banned kangaroo courts and that no one is allowed to violate the law.

“Unfinished projects contracted by various organizations need to be completed so that both the people can benefit from them and the salaries of the economically disadvantaged contractors can be addressed,” Hanafi said.

Lyons, meanwhile, expressed satisfaction with the security situation in Afghanistan but expressed concern over the recent disappearance of a number of women activists.

The UN Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, was also present at the meeting and provided information on humanitarian aid received.

He said food has so far been distributed to about nine million people and at least eight million people have had access to health services in the past few months.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Incoming CENTCOM chief warns of ‘reconstituting’ al-Qaeda and ISIS

Published

1 day ago

on

February 9, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2022)

Lieutenant General Michael Kurilla, US President Joe Biden’s pick to be commander of Central Command, warned al-Qaeda and ISIS were “reconstituting” in a wide-ranging Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

“One of the challenges is the threat to the homeland from al-Qaeda and ISIS. They are reconstituting. The Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) has not renounced al-Qaeda…CENTCOM chief While they have aspirations to attack the homeland, they do not have the capability yet. Additionally, we have the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” Kurilla told the Senate Armed Services Committee, Reuters reported.

He added that Iran was the “number one destabilizing factor in the Middle East” and that any agreement with them “should make sure that they do not get a nuclear weapon”.

Kurilla, who is part of the task force overseeing troop deployment amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, said he was “very concerned about a Russian incursion invasion into Ukraine”.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!