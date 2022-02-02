IEA says it’s happy with former government’s media law

(Last Updated On: February 2, 2022)

Zabihullah Mujahid, an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman and deputy minister of Information and Culture, said the IEA has studied the mass media law drafted under the previous government and have found no problem.

Mujahid made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting in Kabul of the Committee to Protect Journalists, and said that the IEA did not see any flaws in the law.

“We studied the previous media law, which did not have any flaws,” Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, tweeted, quoting Mujahid.

Mujahid said the media should consider national interests, Islamic values and national unity in its coverage. At the same time, he said he was confident that the media themselves would pay attention to these issues.

Mujahid added that the IEA was seeking to revive the Media Violation Commission to prevent “misunderstandings” and to take action through the commission if any problems arose.

“The IEA’s position is that it supports any sound criticism of the media, but the media should refrain from spreading rumors,” Mujahid added.

Mujahid stated that the media conveys the voice of the nation to government officials, which is why “the IEA supports the media.”