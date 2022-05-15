Latest News
IEA says it is open to considering advice from its neighbors
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has urged the country’s neighbors to engage in bilateral talks with them in order to resolve common problems in a more coordinated way.
A spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that domestic issues concern Afghans but countries concerned with Afghanistan’s political structure can advise the IEA, which will consider suggestions.
However, he said that Afghans know best what is suited to them in terms of the formation of their government.
“We will not allow anyone to pose a threat to neighbors or other countries from Afghanistan. We are serious and committed in this,” said Mujahid.
“Another issue is that some countries have certain recommendations on the formation of government and its composition. We heard those which were in the form of advice and we will consider it.
“But we reiterate that Afghans know well who should be involved and how the government should be,” he said.
Political analysts, however, see Afghanistan’s engagement with its neighbors as a necessity to achieve global legitimacy.
It has been nine months since the Islamic Emirate came into power, but countries, especially Afghanistan’s neighbors, still have unilateral demands, critics have said.
IEA officials have made it clear that the new Afghan government attaches great importance to relations with its neighbors. In line with this, the IEA has called on neighboring countries to work at expanding relations with Kabul so that problems can be addressed jointly.
The formation of an inclusive government is one of the key conditions for the international community to recognize the ruling government of Afghanistan.
According to experts, so far the government has not been able to satisfy the international community and countries in the region.
Some religious scholars have said that the establishment of bilateral economic and diplomatic relations with countries is a basic need for the Islamic Emirate.
Although no country has officially stated that it recognizes the Islamic Emirate, Afghanistan has political representatives in Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan and China.
Latest News
Tajik president discusses situation in Afghanistan with Putin
The situation in Afghanistan was the focus of a telephone conversation between Tajik and Russian Presidents, Emomali Rakhmon and Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, the telephone conversation between Putin and Rahmon was at the request of the Tajik president.
“The presidents exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan, primarily in terms of the recently increased activity of terrorist groups on Afghan territory,” the statement read.
“It was confirmed that the relevant agencies of Russia and Tajikistan would continue to cooperate to ensure security on the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border,” the statement read.
Coordination within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was also addressed, including in the context of the upcoming meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states to be held on May 16 in Moscow.
Latest News
IEA and Iran security officials meet to resolve border tensions
The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and Iranian officials met this week to discuss border tensions between the two countries.
According to the ministry, based on previous agreements between the Afghan and Iranian delegations, the two sides met Friday in the Iranian city of Taybad to address “disputes over the Dugharun border in Herat and other border points between the two countries.”
According to the Ministry of Defense: “The two sides discussed differences and [ways to] prevent the recurrence of border tensions, and reached an agreement.”
The agreement includes appointing certain individuals to the two countries’ border battalions, improving communication and coordination between border battalions, preventing tension and resolving problems through negotiations, and holding three more meetings.
The two sides also discussed border security, human trafficking and narcotics.
The meeting was chaired by Shabir Ahmad Osmani, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, and Qasem Rezaei, Iran’s Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian forces.
“It is very important that the relations between the two countries be cordial and good, and that circles that are opportunistic and want to create tension and create problems between the two countries do not have the opportunity. That is why the Islamic Emirate wants all border problems to be resolved through dialogue,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA deputy spokesman.
But some Afghan analysts believe that Iran, like other countries, is concerned about security threats from Afghanistan and is trying to prevent military movements along its borders.
“After the Taliban (IEA) came to power, neighboring countries, including Iran, saw the situation in Afghanistan as highly concerning, and the slightest movement on the country’s borders caused concern among these countries. This has led Iranian officials to share their concerns with Taliban officials,” said Lal Mohammad Lami, an international affairs analyst.
Latest News
Int’l recognition could follow domestic approval of IEA govt: EU envoy
The international community could recognize the new government in Afghanistan once it has been recognized domestically, the European Union’s special envoy said on Thursday.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Tomas Niklasson said the EU wants Afghanistan to develop in a positive way where it is not a threat to other countries and where the rights of its people are respected and they have a say about the future of the country.
“Once the Afghan people recognize its government, for the time being interim government in whatever shape, there will be much greater willingness on the international community also to do so,” Niklasson said.
“Domestic recognition first, Afghan-owned and Afghan-led as we used to say, which could then be followed by international recognition.”
Niklasson also said that “most Afghans do not have enough food to put on the table,” and EU members have scaled up the humanitarian assistance “massively.”
He, however, said that the economic crisis has to be addressed as well.
On security, the envoy said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is partly right when it says the security situation is better than it was before.
“But there are still concerns about some organizations such as ISIS-K. We have seen some deadly attacks in the last few weeks,” Niklasson said.
IEA says it is open to considering advice from its neighbors
Britain says Russia has lost a third of its forces in Ukraine
Beijing extends work-from-home guidance in several city districts
Virtue and Vice Ministry reject claims of ordering gender segregation in restaurants
Hyundai plans U.S. EV plant, in talks with Georgia
Badakhshan establishes new anti-insurgency unit
Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win
Afghanistan exports hundreds of tons of white paper to Central Asia
Another shipment of $32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul
Chinese company to process pine nuts in Afghanistan
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Security Council to discuss IEA ordering women to cover faces
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five die, 9 injured in Kabul city traffic accident
-
World5 days ago
U.S. House passes $40 bln bill to bolster Ukraine against Russian invasion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani urges world not to support armed opposition in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran grants citizenship to 20 Afghan investors
-
Business4 days ago
Russian gas delivery to Europe via Ukraine drops 25 percent
-
World3 days ago
Over 26,000 Russian soldiers killed in war, says Ukraine