Latest News
IEA says four Daesh members arrested in Paghman
Zabihullah Mujahid, an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture, said an operation was carried out by IEA forces on a Daesh (ISIS-K) hideout in Paghman district of Kabul on Tuesday night.
According to Mujahid, four members of the group were arrested in the operation, which was carried out by special units of the IEA.
The operation was carried out in the Pashaye area in Paghman district.
According to Zabihullah Mujahid, weapons, documents and other supplies from the operation were seized by IEA forces.
Earlier this week the IEA announced they had carried out an operation in PD17 of Kabul on another Daesh hideout.
Latest News
Dozens of stranded Afghans in India appeal for help
Dozens of Afghans who are stranded in India called for help on Wednesday saying they have run out of money and are unable to get home as there are no commercial flights.
The stranded Afghans have been in India for at least two months after having gone there either for medical treatment or to study.
One stranded Afghan, Sherine Aqa, said he had taken his wife to India two months ago for medical treatment and has not been able to return home.
“My wife had cancer and died. We didn’t have money to keep her body at a mortuary and had to bury her in India,” said Aqa.
Some students have also been stranded there and on Wednesday appealed to both the Indian and Afghan government to help them.
“Please, please return us to our families in Afghanistan,” said Maryam, an Afghan.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afghanistan’s Embassy in India have not yet commented.
“It has been a month and a half since I got stuck with my sick child,” said another Afghan.
This comes after all international commercial flights into and out of Kabul stopped following the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
However, IEA officials said this week that international flights would resume soon.
Latest News
UN humanitarian agencies call for immediate response to Afghan crisis
UN agencies and humanitarian NGOs in Afghanistan are in a race against time to deliver lifesaving aid to crisis-affected people and have called on donors to urgently turn pledges into reality.
According to a press release issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) millions of people in Afghanistan have been deeply affected by decades of conflict and displacement, chronic poverty, the COVID-19 pandemic, a severe drought, a failing health system, and an economy on the brink of collapse.
“Existing needs and vulnerabilities have also deepened following recent events, and economic shocks are tipping more people in Afghanistan into crisis,” the organization said.
Without urgent action, the humanitarian situation will continue to deteriorate into next year and the Afghan authorities, UN member states, donors, humanitarian organizations, and other stakeholders “must mobilize immediately to prevent a further humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Last month, the donor community launched the Afghanistan Flash Appeal, calling for US$606 million to provide priority life-saving aid to 10.8 million vulnerable Afghans by the end of the year. However, to date, only 35% of this is funded, the UN said.
According to the statement, “pledges and commitments by donors must urgently be turned into reality to ensure humanitarian organizations can respond before it is too late”.
The UN also called on the new government to allow the swift and unhindered movement of humanitarian supplies and personnel into and out of Afghanistan, and to provide humanitarian financial exemptions to allow funds to reach aid organizations in the country.
Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, said: “The people of Afghanistan must not pay the price of collective failures. They deserve a normal life in peace and dignity.”
Mary-Ellen McGroarty, Representative and Country Director of WFP Afghanistan, said: “Afghanistan is on borrowed time. In my long career with WFP I’ve never before seen a crisis unfold at this pace and scale. We are witnessing a new depth of destitution as the drought and the economic crisis drives up food and fuel prices. Getting food to families across Afghanistan before the cold and harsh winter is what we must do now!”
Marin Din Kajdomcaj, UNHCR Deputy Representative in Afghanistan, said: “If the commitments made by the international community are not delivered on now, millions of displaced Afghans will struggle to survive over the coming winter. A lack of immediate action will inevitably lead to a deeper humanitarian crisis and further displacement that will have not only regional, but global implications.”
Abdallah Al Dardari, UNDP Resident Representative for Afghanistan, said: “In addition to immediate assistance to save lives, the international community must act to save livelihoods and local economy, enhance resilience of communities, and prevent a total economic and social breakdown in the country.”
At the beginning of this year, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was already one of the worst in the world, with nearly half of the population – some 18.4 million people – in need of humanitarian assistance.
Conflict and insecurity have displaced nearly 700,000 people within the county this year, with more than 3.5 million Afghans uprooted by conflict in total.
Latest News
Uzbekistan continues to export electricity to Afghanistan
Uzbekistan has continued supplying electricity to Afghanistan without disruptions, the Uzbek Energy Ministry’s press service said Tuesday.
This comes after reports emerged that Afghanistan could face winter outages due to unpaid debt to electricity exporting countries, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (officials) asked power-exporting countries not to cut electricity and pledged to pay debts.
One official told Ariana News on Tuesday that Afghanistan owes its neighbors $62 million. However the country’s power supply company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) is owed over $500 million dollars by Afghan consumers.
On Wednesday, Uzbekistan said it was fulfilling all its obligations to export electricity to Afghanistan and did not mention the issue of debt.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said last month that his country was ready for a dialogue with the IEA in Afghanistan and would participate in projects that would strengthen peace in the country.
In September, Uzbekistan also handed 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including food, medicine and clothing.
Dozens of stranded Afghans in India appeal for help
UN humanitarian agencies call for immediate response to Afghan crisis
Uzbekistan continues to export electricity to Afghanistan
IEA says four Daesh members arrested in Paghman
Sola: Conditions for recognizing the IEA discussed
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
Biden and China’s Xi discuss managing competition, avoiding conflict in call
Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down
Sola: Conditions for recognizing the IEA discussed
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate discussed
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
Tahawol: Challenges in structure of security institutions and governance process discussed
Sola: Pakistan calls on international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA say they have raided Daesh hideout north of Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish Red Crescent sending aid to feed displaced Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four suspected kidnappers captured in Kabul, hostages freed
-
World3 days ago
Iran asked U.S. to unfreeze $10 billion to show good will, Iran official says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world
-
Latest News4 days ago
Without work and food, hundreds flee to Pakistan and Iran daily
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bamiyan potato farmers appeal for help to store and sell their produce
-
Latest News4 days ago
40% of Herat’s historical sites in need of repairs: IEA