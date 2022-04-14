Connect with us

IEA says development projects will lead to job creation opportunies

Published

45 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 14, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs said Thursday that efforts are underway to decrease the rate of unemployment in the country.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Mawlavi Makhdoom Abdul Salam Sadat in a meeting with directors of the ministry said that employment opportunities will be created through projects including TAPI and Qush Tepae Canal projects.

“Efforts are underway to decrease the rate of unemployment and create employment opportunities. [I order] directors of the ministry to try honestly to create employment opportunities,” read the ministry’s statement.

This comes after the unemployed rate in the country spiked considerably after the fall of the previous government and withdrawal of foreign troops in August last year.

“I was a street vendor, but we face a lack of work; we call on government to provide employment opportunities,” said Muharram, a resident of Kabul.

“I am not optimistic, but government should pay attention to the poor people,” said Gullam Mohammad, another Kabul resident.

Analysts on the other hand, called on the government to eradicate the main cause of unemployment, and provide investment opportunities for the private sector.

“From one hand, we will see economic and development aid in Afghanistan, and on the other hand, Afghanistan will solve its problem with the world,” said Abdul Nasir Rashtia, an economic analyst.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, employment opportunities will be created when work on big projects like TAPI and Qush Tepae are underway.

Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks

Published

1 day ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said Thursday it has lifted restrictions on the withdrawal of salaries by government and private sector employees.

Da Afghanistan Bank spokesman Sabir Momand said in a video message on Wednesday that all government and non-government employees would be able to withdraw their salaries from banks without any restrictions.

He added: “Da Afghanistan Bank has lifted the existing restrictions on the salaries of government and non-government employees in accordance with the strategic plan for the reconstruction of the banking and financial sector.”

Momand further added that all banks will pay out the salaries of public and private employees at their request, without delay or restrictions.

This comes after Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, called for a systematic mechanism to ease banking restrictions at a meeting of the economic commission this week.

Following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s takeover in August, all banks, including Da Afghanistan Bank, ceased operations, causing many problems for people.

About two weeks later, banks reopened but allowed only minimum amounts of money to be withdrawn.

According to an agreement between the Central Bank of Afghanistan and the Banking Association, private banks have only been able to pay out up to $200 or 20,000 Afghanis once a week to their customers.

Sweden donates $7.2 million to Afghanistan

Published

1 day ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday that Sweden has increased its support for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by $7.2 million.

OCHA has confirmed an increase of 70 million kronor, which equals $7.2 million in aid by Sweden to the people of Afghanistan, their statement read.

OCHA stated that continuation of assistance for the people of Afghanistan is crucial.

With this aid package, Sweden’s financial contribution to Afghanistan now totals $82.2 million since 2014.

IEA scraps customs duties on incoming humanitarian aid

Published

1 day ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) approved a ministry of finance proposal to scrap customs duties on humanitarian aid on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting chaired by IEA Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

The cabinet also ordered ministries that receive aid to notify the ministry of finance about expected arrivals at least two days ahead of the arrival of relief convoys.

Humanitarian relief has been a lifeline to an estimated 24.4 million people in Afghanistan who are facing severe food insecurity and in need of humanitarian assistance and support.

In addition to this, the cabinet discussed a number of issues. Cabinet also instructed officials to assess and finalize the process to reopen VIP lounges at international airports in the country and to assess and resolve problems in any other areas at airports.

