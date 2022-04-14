IEA says development projects will lead to job creation opportunies

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs said Thursday that efforts are underway to decrease the rate of unemployment in the country.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Mawlavi Makhdoom Abdul Salam Sadat in a meeting with directors of the ministry said that employment opportunities will be created through projects including TAPI and Qush Tepae Canal projects.

“Efforts are underway to decrease the rate of unemployment and create employment opportunities. [I order] directors of the ministry to try honestly to create employment opportunities,” read the ministry’s statement.

This comes after the unemployed rate in the country spiked considerably after the fall of the previous government and withdrawal of foreign troops in August last year.

“I was a street vendor, but we face a lack of work; we call on government to provide employment opportunities,” said Muharram, a resident of Kabul.

“I am not optimistic, but government should pay attention to the poor people,” said Gullam Mohammad, another Kabul resident.

Analysts on the other hand, called on the government to eradicate the main cause of unemployment, and provide investment opportunities for the private sector.

“From one hand, we will see economic and development aid in Afghanistan, and on the other hand, Afghanistan will solve its problem with the world,” said Abdul Nasir Rashtia, an economic analyst.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, employment opportunities will be created when work on big projects like TAPI and Qush Tepae are underway.