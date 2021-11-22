IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced that 698 metric tons of dried fruit have been exported from Afghanistan in the last two weeks.

Ahmadullah Wasiq, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, tweeted Monday that the dried fruit had been exported to Europe, Asia, the United States and Australia.

According to him, out of a total of 698 metric tons of dried fruit exported to these countries, 585 metric tons were raisins.

The deputy IEA spokesman added that Afghanistan’s exports were now higher than ever. He said this development was an important step for the country’s economic growth.

The United Nations on Monday meanwhile pushed for urgent action to prop up Afghanistan’s banks, warning that a spike in people unable to repay loans, lower deposits and a cash liquidity crunch could cause the financial system to collapse within months.

In a three-page report on Afghanistan’s banking and financial system seen by Reuters, the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) said the economic cost of a banking system collapse – and consequent negative social impact – “would be colossal.”