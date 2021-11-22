Business
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced that 698 metric tons of dried fruit have been exported from Afghanistan in the last two weeks.
Ahmadullah Wasiq, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, tweeted Monday that the dried fruit had been exported to Europe, Asia, the United States and Australia.
According to him, out of a total of 698 metric tons of dried fruit exported to these countries, 585 metric tons were raisins.
The deputy IEA spokesman added that Afghanistan’s exports were now higher than ever. He said this development was an important step for the country’s economic growth.
The United Nations on Monday meanwhile pushed for urgent action to prop up Afghanistan’s banks, warning that a spike in people unable to repay loans, lower deposits and a cash liquidity crunch could cause the financial system to collapse within months.
In a three-page report on Afghanistan’s banking and financial system seen by Reuters, the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) said the economic cost of a banking system collapse – and consequent negative social impact – “would be colossal.”
Finance ministry to back pay govt workers for three months
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance announced Saturday that it will pay the salaries of all government employees for the past three months.
Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the ministry, stated the process of paying salaries will start on Sunday.
He also said pensions would be paid once all technical issues had been resolved.
“It has been ordered that three months salary for government employees must be paid in accordance with a plan,” Haqmal said.
Meraj Mohammad Meraj, Director General of the finance ministry’s revenue department, said government revenue has increased and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has enough money to pay salaries.
The IEA is not facing “a shortage of budget to pay the salaries of government employees,” he said.
“We have about 27 billion Afghanis in revenue and our revenue is increasing day-by-day, Inshallah,” Meraj said.
Businesses resume normal operations in Kabul amid lingering uncertainty, disruptions
Businesses have resumed normal operations in Kabul despite the lingering uncertainties and disruptions brought by economic and humanitarian crises.
Stores, restaurants and peddlers open their businesses early in the morning. A growing numbers of vehicles and pedestrians have been seen on the street days following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)’s removal of roadside blast walls and concrete barricades which had been erected across the city for years due to security concerns.
While some Kabul residents are hopeful for better lives, many store owners are still concerned about their businesses.
“The sale is not good because our business largely depends on foreigners. There used to be foreign companies and embassies in Afghanistan, but now they have left,” said Naser, the owner of a wool fabric shop in Kabul.
Naser said local people’s abilities to consume crafts is relatively low as most of them are still worried about food and clothing.
“The current sales volume is about half of what it used to be. I hope the business will grow better in the future as peaceful life arrives and security situation improves,” said Khalid, the owner of a local lapis lazuli jewelry store.
After the IEA’s takeover in mid-August, the Afghan economy has suffered from the U.S. freezing of over nine billion dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as well as a halt in funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
In his open letter to urge the U.S. to unfreeze the assets, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghans will face greater difficulties and the country will become a source of mass migration in the region and the world if there’s no change in the current situation.
Nangarhar and Faryab carpet weavers to get their own land
Officials at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Thursday they will soon start distributing land to carpet weavers in Nangarhar and Faryab provinces.
According to the acting minister of Commerce and Industry, they are trying to strengthen and expand domestic production in all sectors in cooperation with the private sector.
At the same time, the carpet industry wants to elect the director of carpet production and exporters through elections, officials said.
Ministry of Commerce and Industry officials said they are working to boost domestic carpet exports by improving conditions for domestic production. According to the ministry, one million people are employed in the carpet production sector.
“We have already promised to work in all sectors, especially the Afghan carpet sector, to get back on our feet and go to international markets to increase employment capacity in this sector,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Some Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials say that the only land government leadership has allowed to be distributed is land for industrial use.
According to IEA officials, domestic production can help save the country from its economic challenges.
“Amir al-Mu’minin has ordered the distribution of land across the country to be stopped, but the Ministry of Commerce can provide land so that people can produce and invest in it,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, deputy minister of information and culture.
On the other hand, after nearly two decades, Afghan carpet manufacturers have come together in the Ministry of Commerce to elect their union president through elections. According to the carpet manufacturers, the results of this election will be announced on Saturday.
