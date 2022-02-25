Latest News
IEA response to Ukraine crisis: Resolve the current crisis through dialogue
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Foreign Ministry issued a statement Friday calling on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the current crisis through dialogue.
The government said in a statement on Friday that the government was closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine on a neutral basis.
The ministry expressed concern about possible civilian casualties in Ukraine and called on both sides to resolve the current crisis peacefully.
The statement said that the two sides should refrain from taking positions that could escalate the war.
Latest News
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan
Eight polio workers were killed in four separate attacks in Afghanistan’s northern provinces of Kunduz and Takhar on Thursday, a UN official has said.
In Kunduz, four members of house-to-house polio teams were killed in provincial capital, and two vaccinators and a social mobiliser were killed in its Imam Sahib district. One member of the vaccination team was killed in Taloqan district of Takhar province.
These are the first attacks on polio workers since nationwide campaigns resumed in November last year.
“We are appalled by the brutality of these killings, across four separate locations. This is not the first time health workers have come under attack. We witnessed the killings of nine innocent polio workers during national polio vaccination campaigns in 2021,” UN Deputy Secretary-General Ramiz Alakbarov said on Twitter.
“This senseless violence must stop immediately, and those responsible must be investigated and brought to justice. This is a violation of international humanitarian law,” he said.
Latest News
Red Cross urges donors to put lives of Afghans above politics
The international community must step up urgently to stop Afghanistan’s rapid slide towards total collapse and all-out humanitarian disaster, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned.
Six months after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control, resulting in international sanctions and the freezing of aid, the continuing reluctance of many international donors to engage with the current leadership is worsening the desperate plight of millions of Afghans already worn down by more than four decades of conflict, repeated droughts and the COVID-19 pandemic, ICRC said in a statement released Thursday.
“In my 25 years as a humanitarian worker, I have never seen anything quite like this. The magnitude of the crisis facing the people of Afghanistan – and the speed with which it has worsened – is really alarming,” said Robert Mardini, director-general of the ICRC, during a visit to the country.
“Afghan lives must not be hostage to political manoeuvres. It is vital that donors distinguish between the type of development aid that might be used as political incentive and aid that will help ordinary Afghans to survive – by ensuring that government institutions can deliver basic services and prevent economic collapse. There is no time to lose.”
ICRC said that health services are among those in most urgent need of support. It cited an ICRC-supported hospital in Kandahar as an example of how it was overcrowded.
“Access to healthcare is clearly one the most pressing humanitarian concerns in the country,” said Anders Ladekarl, secretary-general of the Danish Red Cross society. “Supporting teaching hospitals and nursing schools is one of the most effective and sustainable ways to save an already-debilitated health system from collapse and help secure its future. The urgency of putting the right support in place cannot be overestimated.”
Kristiina Kumpula, secretary-general of the Finnish Red Cross society, said the levels of suffering in Afghanistan is “very distressing.”
“Afghanistan was already one of the most difficult places in the world to be a mother or an infant. Now it is harder than ever.”
Mardini said that humanitarian response cannot replace a functioning public sector and ensure service delivery for 40 million people.
“The most urgent next steps are salary payments for some 500,000 public sector civil servants, ensuring that critical services are able to function, and resuming technical support to the Central Bank to relieve the banking and liquidity crisis,” he said.
ICRC will launch an appeal of around $54 million in March, mostly to provide assistance to the country’s hospitals and medical staff.
“What is needed now is decisive action by donors to put the lives and livelihoods of Afghan people above politics,” Mardini, said. “The cost of inaction will be very much greater, and the ensuing disaster difficult, if not impossible, to reverse.”
Earlier this week, ICRC said that the Afghan people’s need for humanitarian assistance has increased by 30 percent.
The committee said 24.4 million people across Afghanistan were in need of humanitarian assistance.
Meanwhile, UNICEF said on Thursday around 3.2 million Afghan children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year.
Latest News
India dispatches 2,500 tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan
India on Tuesday dispatched 2,500 tons of wheat in aid to Afghanistan through Pakistan.
The consignment is part of the 50,000 tons of wheat India has pledged to deliver to Afghanistan within the next three months.
The wheat will be handed over in Jalalabad to the United Nations’ World Food Program, with which India has signed a pact to distribute the aid in Afghanistan.
It will cross through Attari-Wagah border, which has been closed to Indian goods since August 2019, when Islamabad suspended trade relations with New Delhi.
Pakistan has said it is opening the land route as an exception – only for the transit of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
“We covered a long distance to reach India. Now we will take the donated wheat back to Afghanistan through Wagah route,” a truck driver said.
India meanwhile announced it was sending the wheat in October in response to appeals made by the United Nations for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at the time New Delhi was ready to provide more humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the director of the World Food Program in India, Bishow Parajuli, said: “All the help Afghanistan receives will be of extreme value and therefore this help coming from India is really timely and very important.”
He said over half of the Afghan population was grappling with hunger, stressing the need for continued humanitarian assistance to the country.
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 88 runs in 2nd ODI to clinch series
IEA to develop charter of economy: deputy minister
Saar: EU efforts for peace in Afghanistan and region discussed
Tahawol: Former US NSA’s comments on IEA recognition discussed
IEA response to Ukraine crisis: Resolve the current crisis through dialogue
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
ICC U19 World Cup: Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka to reach the semi-final
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Turkey sends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Saar: EU efforts for peace in Afghanistan and region discussed
Tahawol: Former US NSA’s comments on IEA recognition discussed
Zerbena: Increase in domestic revenue discussed
Tahawol: Iran calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Saar: Removal of Ashraf Ghani’s name from UN list of world leaders discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Biden and Putin agree in principle to Ukraine summit
-
Latest News4 days ago
Norway refuses to recognize IEA government in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
West has inflicted catastrophic damage on Afghanistan: UK’s Miliband
-
Latest News4 days ago
16-year-old girl walks to Turkey before being relocated to Norway
-
Latest News4 days ago
95% of people in Afghanistan do not have enough to eat: WFP
-
World4 days ago
US-built military jet crashes in Iran, killing three
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul Central Silo resumes operations after 30-year hiatus