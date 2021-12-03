IEA release decree saying women must consent to marriage

(Last Updated On: December 3, 2021)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday released a decree on women’s rights which said women should not be considered “property” and must consent to marriage but failed to mention female access to education or work outside the home, Reuters reported.

The IEA has been under pressure from the international community, who have mostly frozen funds for Afghanistan, to commit to upholding women’s rights since the IEA took over the country on Aug. 15.

“A woman is not a property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for peace…or to end animosity,” the IEA decree, released by spokesman Zabihillah Muhajid, said.

It set out the rules governing marriage and property for women, stating women should not be forced into marriage and widows should have share in their late husband’s property, read the report.

Courts should take into account the rules when making decisions, and religious affairs and information ministries should promote these rights, the decree said.

However, it made no mention of women being able to work or access facilities outside the home or education, which have been major concerns from the international community, Reuters said.

According to the report the IEA say they have changed and high schools for girls in some provinces have been allowed to open. But many women and rights advocates remain sceptical.

The international community, which has frozen billions in central bank funds and development spending, has made women’s rights a key element of any future engagement with Afghanistan.

According to Reuters the country, which is also suffering from a banking liquidity crisis as the cash flow dries up due to sanctions, is facing the risk of economic collapse since the IEA took over.