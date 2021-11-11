Latest News
IEA rejects reports of selling US military equipment to Pakistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Thursday rejected reports published in the media that the new government is selling off US military equipment to Pakistan.
IEA officials said there was no truth in these reports and that it was simply propaganda.
“We have faced propaganda for the past 20 years… there are video clips that show some military equipment being transferred from one province to another. It (selling equipment) is rumors, it is not true,” said Inayatullah Khorazmi, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.
Reports emerged on Thursday that sources told Pakistan’s Dawn News that in order to ensure that lethal weapons left behind by the Americans do not fall into the hands of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and other terrorist groups, Pakistan is buying back a huge cache of these weapons.
It is estimated that US forces left behind nearly 200,000 deadly weapons.
Last month, the New York Times also reported that US weapons, which were seized by the IEA after American troops withdrew, were being openly sold in shops by Afghan gun dealers who paid for the weapons and ammunition.
Under a US training and assistance program, that cost American taxpayers more than $83 billion over 20 years of war, the equipment was originally provided to the Afghan security forces.
According to documents seen by Ariana News, equipment in the Afghan army’s possession at the time of the government’s collapse, in August, was as follows:
1- 22,174 military tactical vehicles
2- 8,000 military trucks
3- 634 armored 1117M tanks
4- 155 armored vehicles
5- 169 M113 military tanks
6- 42, 000 Ranger and Hilux vehicles
7- 33 (Mi-17) helicopters
8- 33 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters
9- 43 (MD-530) helicopters
10- Four transport helicopters
11- 23 (A29) fighter planes
12- 28 transport planes
13- 10 (AC- 208) military planes
14- 16,243 telecommunication devices
15- 16,035 night vision cameras
16- 358,530 M16 firearms
17- 126, 295 rifles
18- 176 rocket launchers
This equipment was reported to be in Kabul, Kunduz, Helmand, Balkh, Herat and Paktia bases that were taken control of by IEA forces.
One former military official, Sadiq Shinwari said Pakistan is hoping to take possession of millions of dollars worth of equipment.
“Pakistan wants to transfer equipment worth millions from Afghanistan. Pakistan’s recent speech was a campaign, because of its intelligence goals,” said Shinwari.
Over the years, thousands of units of equipment were handed over to the Afghan government by the US. Between 2017 and 2019, the former Afghan government was given:
1- 7,035 weapons
2- 4,702 military vehicles
3- 20,040 grenades
4- 2,520 bombs plus other heavy artillery
In addition to the listed equipment, the document seen by Ariana News indicated there had been just over 182,000 soldiers and 118,600 national police and intelligence forces (NDS) combined wgho were in service at the time of the government’s collapse.
For years, the Afghan government said security forces totaled over 300,000 but speculation was always rife that this number included ghost soldiers.
Norwegian aid group says thousands of Afghans crossing into Iran daily
As many as 4,000-5,000 Afghans have been crossing into Iran daily since the collapse of the former government in August and hundreds of thousands more are expected to arrive in the coming winter, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Wednesday.
The aid group said as many as 300,000 Afghans have crossed the border since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control.
The NRC called for more international support for Iran, which is grappling with a deep economic crisis of its own.
“Iran cannot be expected to host so many Afghans with so little support from the international community,” NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland said in a statement.
“There must be an immediate scale up of aid both inside Afghanistan and in neighbouring countries like Iran, before the deadly winter cold.”
The abrupt end to international support and the freezing of Afghan central bank assets held abroad has pushed the country close to economic collapse, raising fears of a refugee crisis similar to the 2015 exodus from Syria that shook Europe.
Iran and Pakistan together house about 90% of the five million Afghans displaced outside their country, although not all of these are counted as refugees.
“We commend Iran for welcoming and hosting millions of displaced Afghans for the past four decades. But now the international community must step up to support Afghanistan’s neighbours,” Egeland said.
UN agencies say as many as 22.8 million people – more than half of Afghanistan’s 39 million population – are facing acute food insecurity, compared to 14 million just two months ago.
Imran Khan assures Muttaqi of Islamabad’s help with aid
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday he has always stood by the people of Afghanistan and assured visiting Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi that Islamabad would continue to support their neighboring country.
He also pledged to provide as much humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as possible.
In a series of tweets, Khan said that Pakistan is sending essential food items, emergency medical supplies and winter shelters to Afghanistan to provide immediate relief.
“We will also provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all Afghans traveling across the border into Pakistan,” he said.
Khan also urged the international community to fulfill its collective responsibility to avert a grave humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Thursday’s Troika Plus meeting in Pakistan that engagement with the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government must continue in order to help consolidate peace and stability.
Addressing the meeting on the crisis in Afghanistan, Qureshi said currently the group of four nations, US, China, Russia, and Pakistan, has assumed greater significance and has a critical role to play in the Afghanistan situation.
“No one wishes to see a relapse into civil war; no one wants an economic collapse that will spur instability; everyone wants terrorist elements that are operating inside Afghanistan to be tackled effectively. And we all want to prevent a new refugee crisis,” he said, adding that all regional countries have concerns and a shared interest in the country’s peace and stability.
Muttaqi and his delegation are on a three-day visit to Islamabad to meet with Pakistani officials on a wide range of bilateral issues.
South Korea tests system for controlling air taxis
South Korea demonstrated a system for controlling urban air mobility vehicles (UAM) on Thursday, which it hopes will serve as taxis between major airports and downtown Seoul as soon as 2025, cutting travel time by two-thirds.
Last year, South Korea announced a roadmap to begin commercial urban air travel by 2025. The transport ministry estimates such services could cut travel time for distances between 30-50km from an hour by car to 20 minutes by air, Reuters reported.
“As UAM is expected to become one of the common means of transportation that citizens use in daily life, it is absolutely imperative that we test and try out UAM services in various environments,” Transport Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk, who attended the demonstration on Thursday, said in a statement.
A pilot flew a two-seat model made by Germany’s Volocopter at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport to test and demonstrate its control and coordination.
Powered by helicopter-like rotors for vertical take-offs and landings, the craft demonstrated can be piloted or operate autonomously without one, Reuters reported.
When passengers are onboard the UAMs, a pilot must man the craft to ensure safety, a transport ministry official said, adding it would also aid acceptance by the general public.
South Korean designers also showed off a model of their own drone aircraft. A full-sized prototype is expected to begin test flights by next year, with the aim of developing an operational five-seat version, according to the transport ministry.
