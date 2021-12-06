IEA reject claims of ex-security forces being killed

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2021)

Democracy should not be used for decoration since the true function of it is to improve people’s well-being, Reuters quoting Shen Haixiong, president of the China Media Group (CMG), while addressing the International Forum on Democracy in Beijing on Saturday.

Dignitaries and intellectuals from over 120 countries, regions, and more than 20 international organizations participated in the event.

“We have an old saying in China that ‘oranges grown south of the Huai River are true oranges; once transplanted to the north of the river, they become trifoliate oranges.’ Whether one’s shoes fit, only the wearer himself or herself knows. Over the years, the U.S. has ignored the huge differences in history and national conditions of different countries, and tried to impose the ‘U.S.-style of democracy’ in other regions, causing great harm to world peace and stability,” said Shen.

The various social problems and divisions faced by the U.S. have dented America’s image as a beacon for global democracy, Shen noted.

“From the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the death toll from COVID-19 hitting new records again and again, the U.S. halo as a beacon for global democracy has markedly faded, and the U.S.-style democracy is clearly ailing,” the CMG president said.

Shen also said CMG’s reports on the Afghanistan situation have exposed the hypocrisy of the U.S.-style democracy, Reuters reported.

“In the reports of the recent Afghanistan situation, the exclusive video news released by the China Global Television Network under China Media Group (CMG) have become a major source of information for the global media. These videos have revealed the truth of the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians by the U.S. army and the endless pain brought to the Afghan people. CMG has delivered objective and true first-hand information to the world,” said Shen.

He pointed out that democracy should really work for the people, otherwise it would be useless no matter how good its facade is.

“Now, more and more people with insights around the world have come to realize whether a country is a democracy or not should be judged by its own people, not by a few outsiders. Democracy is not an ornament used for decoration. What really matters is that it actually works. If it can’t truly put people first and improve people’s well-being, no matter how delicate the ornament is or how exquisite the rhetoric is, this kind of democracy is just bragging and deceiving oneself as well as others. Can people like George Floyd enjoy the ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’ as claimed by U.S. politicians?” said Shen.