IEA ready to negotiate with US on ‘external issues’
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Wednesday it is ready to negotiate with the United States on issues of an external nature.
US suspended talks with IEA in March after it reversed a decision to allow girls to return to secondary school.
“IEA believed in negotiation and dialogue with all parties including the US since the very beginning. We are ready to negotiate on issues having external dimension with all parties,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA.
“I am sure problems and concerns can be resolved through talks,” he said.
The official said that the international community continues to engage with the IEA to some extent, as he referred to the operation of the EU embassy in Kabul and the World Bank’s resumption of work on some projects in Afghanistan.
He stressed that humanitarian issues should be separate from political issues.
Experts believe that apart from the issue of girls’ education, IEA’s warm relations with China and Russia have also affected its ties with the West.
“It requires a strong diplomacy. I think the Taliban (IEA) must understand how to maintain relations with the East and the West. It is a very critical point, and if the Taliban (IEA) don’t understand, it will create problems in future,” said Mohammad Ishaq Atmar, a political expert.
IEA seized power in Afghanistan nearly nine months ago, but it has not been officially recognized by any country.
Formation of an inclusive government, ensuring the rights of women and minorities are among the major conditions of the international community for recognition of the IEA.
22 dead, 18 injured in flash floods across Afghanistan
At least 22 people have died, 18 others injured and seven are still missing in flash floods in 12 provinces across the country.
Afghanistan’s national disaster management authority (ADMA), says more than 260 homes have been partially damaged, 19 homes have been completely destroyed, 500 acres of land were damaged, and 120 livestock dead.
Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department meanwhile has warned that 27 provinces of the country are still at risk of floods caused by the heavy rains.
Local officials in Faryab say floods in the province have caused huge financial losses but they did not report exact statistics.
“Investigations are ongoing and we have helped those affected and our team is on the ground trying to help people,” said Ghulam Ghaus Naseri, acting Minister of State for Disaster Management.
Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department said Wednesday that 27 provinces are at risk of floods, and estimates that rainfall in some provinces will be between 20 mm and 60 mm.
“The probability of rain in twenty-seven provinces of the country with floods was forecasted, which was published through our website along with its possible dangers, and these rains will continue until Thursday,” said Mohammad Nasim Murad, the head of weather forecasts at AMD.
This comes after widespread rain was recorded across parts of the country this week including Baghlan, Faryab, Badghis and Parwan.
UNSC condemns continued attacks against Afghan civilians
The UN Security Council has condemned “in the strongest terms” the continued terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the council, the UNSC condemned the recent attacks, including the attack against the Mawlawi Sekander mosque in Kunduz on April 22 which killed more than 25 people, and the attack against the Khalifa Sahib mosque in Kabul on April 29 which early reports said killed at least 30 people.
“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” said the statement.
The council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable.
They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the UN and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
IEA says its forces will protect Afghanistan airports
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces will protect the country’s airports and that negotiations on bringing in the help of another country is based on technical issues only, its deputy spokesman said on Tuesday.
Qatar and Turkey have been in talks with the IEA in recent months to help run Afghan airports, but they have yet to reach an agreement.
Reports suggest that Qatar and Turkey want to deploy their military forces to guard the airports.
“Soldiers would provide airport security, but IEA has enough experience and forces to do this,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA. “Discussions will be on technical issues.”
Last month, the BBC reported that they had obtained a video showing Qatari forces at Kabul airport.
Experts suggest it would be difficult for Qatar and Turkey to strike a deal with IEA to run the airports without having military presence there.
“Flights will resume if Qatari and Turkish forces are allowed to provide security for airports and it will also help those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” said Abdul Wali Frozan, a political expert.
Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a member of Afghanistan’s Third Way, a political group, said that the agreement would also help ensure that drugs will not be smuggled out of the country.
Earlier, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that any agreement with countries on Afghan airports would be based on the national interests.
