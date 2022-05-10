Latest News
IEA planning major national summit in Kabul: Sources
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is scheduled to hold a major summit in Kabul that will see religious scholars, representatives of different ethnic groups, and politicians come together to discuss political and economic issues.
The exact date of the summit has not yet been disclosed but politicians believe this meeting might be beneficial as solutions to problems could be put forward.
These politicians, however, believe that Afghanistan will face serious problems if an inclusive government that represents all sections of society is not formed.
According to sources familiar with the proposal, the focus of the meeting will be on how to address the current problems in Afghanistan and the need to prioritze them – taking in to account the advice of all participants.
“The first step is legitimacy,” said Sayed Ishaq Gilani, head of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan.
He said the people first need to recognize the IEA as rulers and all tribes need to be included in government before the rest of the world will recognize the IEA.
Others have said that such meetings will only be beneficial if the IEA includes experts and acts on suggestions made by them.
“If a meeting is held with only religious scholars from the Taliban (IEA), that meeting will not be effective,” said Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a political party member.
In the past, some political figures have called for a Loya Jirga in order to improve the economic situation and gain global recognition. However, the IEA has steadfastly rejected the idea of holding such a grand council.
Deputy PM meets with UNAMA chief to discuss challenges around humanitarian aid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy prime minister Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi met this morning with UNAMA head Deborah Lyons and her deputy Ramiz Alakbarov to discuss greater coordination and transparency regarding delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid.
Lyons also discussed the activities of various UN agencies working in Afghanistan and requested a meeting with relevant ministries, UN agencies and other donor organizations in order to address challenges and facilitate humanitarian assistance where needed.
Hanafi meanwhile welcomed the idea of such a meeting, which he said would lead to transparent delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, and said it was important for greater understanding and coordination between the IEA and donor agencies.
Referring to the recent floods in various provinces in Afghanistan, which left dozens dead and caused heavy financial losses, Hanafi called for more aid to help the victims.
At the meeting he also noted that the IEA has banned the cultivation of poppies and the trafficking of narcotics, and said the IEA is helping Afghan farmers to change to alternate crops.
Journalist killed in Afghanistan, wins Pulitzer Prize for COVID coverage in India
A team of Reuters photographers including the late Danish Siddiqui, who was killed last July while on assignment in Afghanistan, have won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India.
Reuters, which was also named as a feature photography finalist for images of climate change around the world, won for images of COVID’s toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation, Reuters reported.
Besides Siddiqui, the Reuters photographers honored were Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave.
The New York Times won three Pulitzer Prizes and was named as a finalist five more times on Monday, while its rival the Washington Post took the public service award and Reuters claimed the prize for feature photography.
The journalists of Ukraine were also awarded a special citation for coverage of the Russian invasion, as the Pulitzer board paid homage to the 12 journalists who have been killed covering the Ukraine war this year,Reuters reported.
The annual Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards in US journalism, with special attention often paid to the public service award.
The Pulitzer was the 10th for Reuters, and the seventh in the last five years.
With three more Pulitzers this year, the New York Times has won 135 since the awards were first presented in 1917.
The Times took one for national reporting for its coverage of fatal traffic stops by police; another for international reporting for its examination of the failures of the US air war in the Middle East; and a third for criticism for Salamishah Tillet, a contributing critic at large, for her writing on race in arts and culture.
Besides winning the international reporting award, the Times was named as a finalist in the category twice more: for the fall of Afghanistan and the assassination of Haiti’s president.
In addition, New York Times reporter Andrea Elliott won a Pulitzer Prize in the general nonfiction category for her book “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City,” which started with a 2013 series published by the newspaper.
The Pulitzer board made note of the “challenging and dangerous times for journalists around the world,” noting 12 journalists killed covering the Ukraine war, eight Mexican journalists murdered this year, and other cases of assault and intimidation against journalists in Afghanistan and Myanmar.
US to increase pressure on IEA if decisions on women, girls are not reversed
The United States will take steps to increase pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) government to reverse some of its recent decisions restricting the rights of women and girls if it shows no sign of rescinding the actions on its own, Reuters reported.
“We’ve addressed it directly with the Taliban (IEA),” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday.
“We have a number of tools that, if we feel these won’t be reversed, these won’t be undone, that we are prepared to move forward with.”
He did not elaborate on the possible steps or indicate how the IEA, which has already implemented policies curbing 20 years of gains for girls’ and women’s rights, might have a change of heart.
On Saturday the IEA ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to a signature policy of their past rule and an escalation of restrictions.
The ideal face covering was the all-encompassing burqa, the IEA said.
The IEA has also restricted girls and women from working and limited their travel unless accompanied by a close male relative. Most girls were also barred from going to school beyond seventh grade.
“We’ve consulted closely with our allies and partners,” Price said. “There are steps that we will continue to take to increase pressure on the Taliban (IEA) to reverse some of these decisions, to make good on the promises that they have made.”
A key piece of leverage held by Washington over the IEA is the $7 billion in frozen Afghan central bank assets on US soil – half of which the Biden administration is seeking to free up to help the Afghan people, the administration has said.
