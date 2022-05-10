IEA planning major national summit in Kabul: Sources

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is scheduled to hold a major summit in Kabul that will see religious scholars, representatives of different ethnic groups, and politicians come together to discuss political and economic issues.

The exact date of the summit has not yet been disclosed but politicians believe this meeting might be beneficial as solutions to problems could be put forward.

These politicians, however, believe that Afghanistan will face serious problems if an inclusive government that represents all sections of society is not formed.

According to sources familiar with the proposal, the focus of the meeting will be on how to address the current problems in Afghanistan and the need to prioritze them – taking in to account the advice of all participants.

“The first step is legitimacy,” said Sayed Ishaq Gilani, head of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan.

He said the people first need to recognize the IEA as rulers and all tribes need to be included in government before the rest of the world will recognize the IEA.

Others have said that such meetings will only be beneficial if the IEA includes experts and acts on suggestions made by them.

“If a meeting is held with only religious scholars from the Taliban (IEA), that meeting will not be effective,” said Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a political party member.

In the past, some political figures have called for a Loya Jirga in order to improve the economic situation and gain global recognition. However, the IEA has steadfastly rejected the idea of holding such a grand council.