IEA orders forces to respect people’s privacy

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2022)

Officials from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice ordered their forces to respect people’s privacy and not to check individual mobile phones.

Ministry officials warned that it was an offense for forces to invade people’s privacy and said action will be taken against them if they break the rules.

A spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) assured the people that anyone who breeches their privacy will be punished.

“We assure people that anyone who harasses the people, legal action will be taken against him,” said Balil Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.

Military analysts meanwhile said the IEA’s move was a positive step.

“It is a good step, the IEA forces should implement it,” said Sarwar Naizai, a military analyst.

Residents of Kabul meanwhile welcomed the IEA’s order and said sometimes IEA forces harass people late at night.

“It is a new system, it needs reforms, it is a good step. We trust that it will help people,” said Inham, a student.

“IEA can implement the order, it is a good step,” said Ziaulhaq, a resident of Kabul.

The IEA has also been widely criticized over women’s rights but said they are working on mechanisms to resolve the issue of education and work for women. They said they are committed to ensuring women’s rights based on the principles of Sharia Law.