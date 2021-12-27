IEA once again calls for good relations with international community

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called on Afghanistan’s neighbors, the region and the world to play a positive role in building good and strong relations with them.

The IEA made the call in a statement marking the 42nd anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. The former Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan on December, 1979, but was defeated ten years later.

Enamullah Samangani, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, posted the statement on Twitter, saying that securing good relations with the world would lead to good steps towards security and prosperity in the world and eliminate the problems, devastation and disbelief left over from past wars.

Samangani also wrote that Afghanistan does not interfere in the internal affairs of any other country and will not allow any country to violate the rights of the Afghan people and interfere in the internal affairs of this country.

“Afghans, as a peaceful nation, want to establish good and strong relations with the international community within the framework of Islamic and international principles, where there is no possibility of harm to anyone and the right to freedom of nations is protected,” he wrote.

More than four months have passed since the IEA took control of Afghanistan, but so far no country has formally recognized their government, but a limited number of countries have started to engage with the IEA.

On this day, 42 years ago, Soviet forces left Afghanistan following tough resistance from Afghan people and Mujahidden.

Afghanistan was invaded on 27th of December 1979 from both ground and air.

Soviet troops entered into Afghanistan from different directions including Torghundi, Hairatan and Sherkhan borders.

The Russian Occupation which lasted for nine years claimed around two million lives.