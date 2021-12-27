Latest News
IEA once again calls for good relations with international community
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called on Afghanistan’s neighbors, the region and the world to play a positive role in building good and strong relations with them.
The IEA made the call in a statement marking the 42nd anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. The former Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan on December, 1979, but was defeated ten years later.
Enamullah Samangani, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, posted the statement on Twitter, saying that securing good relations with the world would lead to good steps towards security and prosperity in the world and eliminate the problems, devastation and disbelief left over from past wars.
Samangani also wrote that Afghanistan does not interfere in the internal affairs of any other country and will not allow any country to violate the rights of the Afghan people and interfere in the internal affairs of this country.
“Afghans, as a peaceful nation, want to establish good and strong relations with the international community within the framework of Islamic and international principles, where there is no possibility of harm to anyone and the right to freedom of nations is protected,” he wrote.
More than four months have passed since the IEA took control of Afghanistan, but so far no country has formally recognized their government, but a limited number of countries have started to engage with the IEA.
On this day, 42 years ago, Soviet forces left Afghanistan following tough resistance from Afghan people and Mujahidden.
Afghanistan was invaded on 27th of December 1979 from both ground and air.
Soviet troops entered into Afghanistan from different directions including Torghundi, Hairatan and Sherkhan borders.
The Russian Occupation which lasted for nine years claimed around two million lives.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes more food aid to vulnerable residents of Kabul
Afghanistan’s leading charity organization, the Bayat Foundation, continues to help desperate families across the country and distributed more food supplies to hundreds of Kabul residents this week.
The organization’s officials stated that they are providing food parcels to the most vulnerable families during the harsh winter season across Afghanistan.
The parcels include flour, rice, and cooking oil.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said that the food supplies were distributed to a number of “deserving and disabled people in Kabul.”
“Through our ongoing winter aid program, which the Bayat Foundation distributes during the winter season, aid has already been distributed to other provinces,” he added.
“We brought supplies including flour, rice, and oil for a number of deserving and disabled people in Kabul. Inshallah, further assistance will be distributed in other provinces as well,” Haji Mohammad Ismail said.
Through its ongoing campaign, the Foundation had so far distributed food parcels to at-risk families in Jawzjan, Paktia, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.
Grateful recipients of the food aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other charity organizations to help provide food to vulnerable families this winter.
Latest News
Second consignment of radar system arrives in Kabul
Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said Sunday that a shipment of flight radar equipment arrived in Kabul.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the ACAA said that the equipment was handed over to the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.
The shipment includes three radar systems that would be installed in 12 locations, in Kabul, Balkh, and Herat provinces, to control the air space across the country, the statement added.
The ACCA stated that the installation contract, worth 112 million Euros, has been signed between the ACAA and Thales Group, a French multinational company.
The contract was initially signed between the former government and the Thales. The company had delivered the first consignment of the Radar system in July this year.
The ACCA noted that these radars would enable Afghanistan to control its airspace.
The development comes as Afghanistan’s airspace had been controlled by the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, which has now transferred to the ACAA.
Turkish and Qatari officials are also negotiating with the IEA to operate five airports, including Hamid Karzai International Airport.
The U.S.-led international forces caused extensive damage to Kabul airport during their chaotic withdrawal from the country in August when the IEA regained control of the country.
Latest News
IEA calls on West to lift sanction, remove leaders from blacklist
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] had called on the United States and the international community to lift their sanctions on the current government and to remove high-ranking IEA members from UN and US blacklists.
The IEA regained power in Afghanistan in mid-August after the US pulled out its troops, almost 20 years after the IEA was ousted by U.S.-led forces following Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The International Community has not yet recognized the IEA as Afghanistan’s government.
Bilal Karimi, IEA’s Deputy Spokesman, stated: “The officials of the Islamic Emirate must be removed from the blacklist and sanctions, and this is the inalienable right of Afghans, and this was documented in the long negotiation process, which was a very credible agreement signed in Doha with the United States.”
Earlier this month, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had also called on the United States to lift its sanctions against the IEA and said they seek the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help millions of desperate Afghans.
He also urged Washington and other nations to release upward of $10 billion in funds that were frozen when the IEA took power on August 15.
“Sanctions against Afghanistan would … not have any benefit,” Muttaqi said
“Making Afghanistan unstable or having a weak Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone,” he added.
Muttaqi emphasized that the IEA wants good relations with all countries including the United States.
The United States, meanwhile, last week formally exempted U.S. and U.N. officials doing permitted business with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] from U.S. sanctions to try to maintain the flow of aid to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis.
Reuters reported that it was unclear, however, whether the move would pave the way for proposed U.N. payments of some $6 million to the IEA for security.
Reuters on Tuesday exclusively reported a U.N. plan to subsidize next year the monthly wages of IEA-run Interior Ministry personnel who guard U.N. facilities and to pay them monthly food allowances, a proposal that raised questions about whether the payments would violate U.S. sanctions.
The Treasury Department declined to say whether the new license would exempt the proposed U.N. payments from U.S. sanctions on the IEA.
Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign import power extension agreement
IEA once again calls for good relations with international community
Nigerian president’s aide tests positive for coronavirus
Balkh factory owners concerned about ongoing economic crisis
Venezuela’s president to visit Iran ‘very soon’
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Saar: Continued rocket attacks of Pakistan in Kunar discussed
Tahawol: Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana: Reduction of trade between Afghanistan and China discussed
Saar: Abolition of administrations by the Islamic Emirate
Tahawol: Calls for removal of IEA leaders from UN and US blacklists discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA welcomes humanitarian exception around Afghan sanctions
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects reports of $6 million UN offer to protect the organization’s facilities
-
Sport4 days ago
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. authorizes some transactions with IEA to keep aid flowing to Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Putin says West should provide aid to Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
US Navy seizes arms from Iran ‘likely bound for Yemen’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Attempted attack on Kabul passport office thwarted: IEA