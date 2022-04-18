IEA officials visit victims of Pakistani airstrikes, deny existence of TTP

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2022)

The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense, Mali Khan, visited families of victims of Pakistani airstrikes in Khost on Monday and said they have strengthened Afghanistan’s borders with more troops, weapons and equipment.

The Ministry of Defense says that Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces are ready to defend their country against any threat and that there is no power in the region or in the world to fight these forces.

At the same time, the IEA’s spokesman denies the presence of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) in Afghanistan.

He also said IEA forces are defending Afghanistan and that the tensions with Pakistan will be resolved through diplomatic channels.

During the visit Khan urged the families of victims to be patient but said no military order has been given in terms of responding to the airstrikes.

Khan, however, says Afghanistan’s borders have been strengthened with more troops, weapons and equipment.

“Forces, weapons and other equipment have reached the border, no power can oppose the forces of the Islamic Emirate, I assure you that as in the past you lived in peace, from now on live in peace,” he said.

At the same time, the IEA’s spokesman has denied the presence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, but did say there could be problems in the mountainous and remote areas.

Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are defending Afghanistan and that tensions with Pakistan will be resolved through diplomatic channels.

“We do not admit the existence of TTP, we do not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country or threaten our territory against Pakistan. Even if there are problems in difficult mountainous areas, they should be resolved jointly, not by bombing and attacks,” said Mujahid.

This comes after at least 47 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 20 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes and rocket attacks in Kunar and Khost provinces on Friday night.

Pakistan claims it has carried out attacks against Pakistani Taliban insurgent centers that threaten its security and stability from Afghanistan, as well as because of sniper attacks by the group that attack Pakistani troops from Afghanistan.