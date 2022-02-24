IEA officials present TAPI security plan to Turkmen delegation

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2022)

Officials from the Ministries of Interior and Defense met with the Turkmen ambassador to Kabul and the Executive Director of the TAPI project on Wednesday where they discussed their plans to secure the project in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Thursday.

At the meeting, the security of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was discussed and interior and defense ministry officials presented their plans to secure the pipeline.

The Turkmen delegation told the security officials that construction work on the TAPI project should resume in the near future.

In January a summit between India, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan focussed on a number of regional issues including the suspended TAPI project.

At the time, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the gas pipeline project that will run from the country’s Galknyshk oil field near Mary through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India.

The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Pipeline, also known as Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline, is a natural gas pipeline being developed by the Galkynysh – TAPI Pipeline Company Limited in conjunction with the Asian Development Bank.