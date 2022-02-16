Featured
IEA meets with EU delegates to discuss wide range of issues, including education
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Tuesday with the European Union representatives in Doha, Qatar, to discuss a number of issues including the right to education for women.
Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, said in a series of tweets that the Afghan delegation referred to the opening of universities for men and women and its commitment to reopening primary and secondary schools for boys and girls no later than March – across the country.
The Afghan delegation highlighted the right of men and women to education, said Niklasson adding that the IEA also stressed the important role women could play in the development of a self-reliant Afghanistan.
“The Afghan delegation confirmed that legislation in place, on 15 August, was still in place pending the results of a legislative review.”
“We expressed grave concern about enforced disappearances and unlawful arrests, and about women being mistreated by police during peaceful demonstrations,” Niklasson added.
He stated: “We also pointed to the lack of political representation and the systematic denial of the rights of women and minorities.”
The EU, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of “unimpeded access for humanitarian aid via INGOs and UN partners and respect for International Humanitarian Law.”
Niklasson stated that the EU remains committed to the Afghan people in Afghanistan.
He added that the EU is distributing 500 million euros in assistance through UN and NGOs focusing on food, health, WASH and protection, education, and livelihood.
“The two delegations agreed to continue the dialogue through physical and virtual meetings,” he said.
Featured
Biden says ‘needless death and destruction’ if Russia invades Ukraine
US President Joe Biden says the United States is willing to give “diplomacy every chance to succeed’ in resolving the Ukraine crisis with Russia, but he says there are now more than 150,000 Russian troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and he warns, “invasion remains distinctly possible.”
Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden said the US has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border and said an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility, Reuters reported.
“The Russian defense minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said.
“Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” he added.
Biden also reiterated his call to Americans in Ukraine to “leave now before it’s too late to leave safely.” Biden also appealed directly to Russian citizens.
“United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia, Ukraine is not threatening Russia. Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not, do not have plans to put them there, as well. We’re not targeting the people of Russia,” Biden said.
The president made the remarks hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases.
Featured
Pak-Afghan forum hands over 310 tons of emergency aid
The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum has handed over 310 tons of food and winter aid to Afghan Authorities amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Twenty-two trucks carrying the aid arrived at Torkham border crossing on Monday, the forum said Tuesday.
Done in collaboration with Muslim Hands International, this aid will bring relief to thousands of Afghans who are dealing with a severe shortage of food amid the ongoing economic crisis.
Featured
Kazakhs told to leave streets to avoid ‘anti-terrorist actions’
A statement broadcast on Kazakh TV on Friday told Almaty residents to stay inside during the security operation in the city.
Video obtained by Reuters showed the broadcast statement, which said: “Respectable Inhabitants of Almaty! A counter-terrorist operation to destroy bandit groups is going on in Almaty. The main goal is to stop terrorists and safeguard the security of the city. If anti-terrorist activity takes place where you live, it is recommended you do not go near by windows or get out in the street. Hide in a safe place, do not leave children or the elderly without supervision.”
Almaty, Kazakhstan’s main city, has seen days of violence, with demonstrations that began as a response to a fuel price hike swelling into a broad movement against the government and ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, the longest-serving ruler of any former Soviet state.
Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan’s main city on Friday after days of violence, and the Russian-backed president said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down a countrywide uprising.
A day after Moscow sent paratroopers to help crush the insurrection, police were patrolling the debris-strewn streets of Almaty, although some gunfire could still be heard, Reuters reported.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said foreign-trained terrorists were responsible for the unrest, and the interior ministry said 26 “armed criminals” had been “liquidated”, while 18 police and members of the national guard had been killed, figures that appeared not to have been updated since Thursday. State television reported more than 3,700 arrests.
