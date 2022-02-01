Connect with us

IEA makes first senior female appointment

Published

6 hours ago

 on
February 1, 2022

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Public Health has announced that Dr Malalai Faizi has been appointed director of Malalai Maternity Hospital in Kabul.

While the heads of maternity hospitals in Afghanistan have always been women, Faizi is the first high-ranking female to be appointed to a public position in the past six months.

The appointment of a woman to this position by the IEA’s Ministry of Health has sparked widespread reaction in the past few days.

Following the takeover of Afghanistan, the IEA stopped women from going to work, with the exception of a few government departments, including the health sector, and closed the gates of secondary and high schools to girls.

Zarifa Ghaffari, the former mayor of Maidan Wardak, wrote in a Twitter message that although the head of a women’s hospital should be a woman, it is great to hear about Faizi’s appointment.

Faizi graduated from the University of Medical Sciences and has worked in various hospitals and institutions in the past 15 years, especially in specialized departments for infant and maternal health.

Kabul bakery donates bread as millions in Afghanistan suffer extreme hunger

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 1, 2022

By

February 1, 2022

Dozens of people gathered outside a bakery in central Kabul on Monday in the hope of receiving a free loaf of bread.

Hamena, a 14-year-old girl from Kunduz province, said it has been tough to make ends meet with her father working as a market porter and her mother sick at home, Reuters reported.

“So I come here to get some bread for my home,” she said.

Bakery owner Mehr Dil Khan Rahmati, 58, has been handing out free bread for about three years, but said he has noticed an increase in poverty since the collapse of the former government.

Before the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan came to power, about 500 people would wait outside his shop each day, but now, there are days where as many as 2,000 try to get a free loaf, he said.

His service is entirely donation-based, so the amount of bread he hands out varies from day to day. People contribute what they can, anywhere from 50 Afghani ($0.50) to 10,000 Afghani ($98). The loaves he sells go for 20 Afghani ($0.20) each.

“When people donate extra money, we bake more bread (for people in need) and will usually bake until eight or 10 o’clock at night,” he said, adding that there are days when his workers bake as many as 20,000 loaves, Reuters reported.

Last month, the United Nations appealed for $4.4 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan in 2022. On Wednesday (January 26), it said it needed a further $3.6 billion for health and education, basic infrastructure, promotion of livelihoods and social cohesion, specifically the needs of women and girls.

Next extended Troika likely to be held in Kabul

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 1, 2022

By

February 1, 2022

Russia’s state news agency TASS reported Tuesday that the next extended Troika meeting on Afghanistan will be held by the end of February and will likely take place in Kabul.

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS that the meeting will probably be held in Kabul and that the countries participating in the extended Troika on Afghanistan – Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan – are now coordinating the date of the next round of talks.

“Currently, we are coordinating the date of the next round of talks with our partners in the extended Troika, which will be held in Kabul by the end of February,” he said.

Kabulov stated that the Russian side is focusing the attention of the extended Troika on the “completion of the inter-Afghan peace process, as well as the participation of the international community in the inclusive post-conflict rehabilitation of this country.”

Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman

Published

23 hours ago

on

January 31, 2022

By

February 1, 2022

Bayat Foundation officials said Monday that they have distributed foodstuff to hundreds of needy families in Laghman province.

According to the officials the food parcels included flour, rice and oil.

Needy families were first identified through an assessment survey before being handed the aid.

“We have now distributed aid to at-risk families in Laghman as part of our campaign to provide food to desperate Afghans. The foodstuff included flour, rice and oil that was distributed. We will also distribute in other provinces,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.

Residents of the province, who received the food, welcomed the aid.

“It is a big donation in the current circumstances. We face economic problems,” said one Laghman resident, who received aid.

“We don’t have anything, everything is expensive. We can’t feed our children,” said another resident of Laghman.

“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation,” said another resident of Laghman.

These recipients also called on other charity organizations to help needy people.

“We received Bayat Foundation’s aid in a difficult economic situation. We call on the other charity organizations to help people in the current situation,” said Shaharyar, another resident of Laghman.

Bayat Foundation officials said that they continue to distribute aid to other provinces.

