IEA lowers tax for small businesses
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has lowered the tax rate for small businesses from 1.5 percent to 0.5 percent.
The Ministry of Finance said in a statement Monday that the move would encourage small business owners to grow their businesses and that it would motivate unemployed people to start up businesses.
According to the statement, the move would ultimately help reduce poverty levels and would increase economic growth of the country.
The private sector welcomed the move, saying it would help small businesses flourish.
Abdul Jabar Safi, head of the Afghanistan Industrialists Association, urged the government to also reduce taxes for factory and industry owners. He said this would also increase the government’s revenues as factory owners would not default on paying taxes if they were lowered.
Last month, the IEA announced an exemption for small businesses that owed taxes and tax penalties.
20th package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
The country’s Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) – said on Tuesday that another shipment of $32 million in cash has arrived in Kabul.
“This is the 20th package of cash aid that arrived in Kabul and was delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB) since the start of humanitarian aid [campaign] to Afghanistan,” tweeted DAB.
DAB welcomes the aid and said that it wants to engage with the world.
Afghanistan has received over $600 million in cash assistance since the collapse of the former government in mid-August year.
IEA bans telecommunication companies from distributing unregistered SIM cards
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has banned telecommunication companies from issuing SIM cards to the public without them being registered.
Inamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesman for the IEA, said in a tweet on Monday that according to a cabinet decision, telecommunication companies will not be allowed to distribute unregistered SIM cards.
The cabinet has instructed the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which operates under the control of the IEA, to address the issue.
The former government also had regulations in place that all SIM card owners had to be registered. However, the rules were not always adhered to.
There are four private and one state-run mobile phone companies in Afghanistan which collectively service about 22 million mobile phone clients and over 5 million internet subscribers, according to official sources.
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) officials said on Thursday that a Turkish company wants to invest $250 million in Amo river oil deposits, or oil reserves in northern Afghanistan.
The officials said however that a contract has not been signed yet. They also said other foreign companies are interested in investing.
According to the officials companies from Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan are interested in the mining sector.
The ministry said that national interests will be preserved in all contracts.
“Talks with some Turkish companies are underway, the companies want to invest $250 million in Amo river oil deposits,” said Mufti Asmatullah Borhan, spokesman for the MoMP.
Members of the private sector said that Afghanistan’s economic problems will be resolved if investments are forthcoming in the oil sector.
They in turn called on Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to accelerate their efforts to secure contracts in this sector.
“We have a lot of oil in northern Afghanistan, not only Turkish people, but Afghan and Russians are also interested in investing in Afghanistan,” said Baz Mohammad, head of the traders and investors association.
Economic analysts on the other hand said that mining of Afghanistan’s minerals and oil reserves can solve the economic crisis.
