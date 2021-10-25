IEA leaders meet UNDP director in Doha, asked for more help

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2021)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, on Sunday met with Achim Steiner, Director of the United Nations Development Program, in Doha to discuss various issues, including the deteriorating economic situation.

Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA), political office said in a series of tweets that the meeting focused on the current situation in Afghanistan, the deteriorating economic situation in the country, and the treatment of drug addicts.

Mullah Baradar Akhund thanked the organization for its assistance and assured the UNDP of its cooperation in delivering aid to Afghans. He called on them to increase their assistance to the people in various fields, Naeem tweeted.

Steiner also pledged continued support to Afghans, Naeem said.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi will meet an IEA delegation during his visit to Qatar later this week.

The two sides will exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and topics of “common concern”, said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing,

“As Afghanistan’s traditional friendly neighbor and partner, China has always advocated dialogue and contact to guide the positive development of the situation in Afghanistan,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

In mid-August, the Afghan government collapsed as the United States and allies withdrew troops after 20 years on the ground, leading the IEA to seize power in a lightning offensive.

The month before, an IEA delegation had met Wang Yi in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

China has since promised aid to the neighbouring country, while demanding the IEA crack down on the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a group Beijing says threatens stability in the western region of Xinjiang.

Russia will deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the coming days, a senior Russian official said on Monday, as regional powers prepare to discuss the crisis in the country at a new round of talks next month.