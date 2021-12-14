Latest News
IEA has no issues with US, appeals for sanctions to be lifted
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has called on the United States to lift its sanctions against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and said they seek the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help millions of desperate Afghans.
Muttaqi also told the Associated Press that his government wants good relations with all countries and has no issue with the United States.
He urged Washington and other nations to release upward of $10 billion in funds that were frozen when the IEA took power on August 15.
“Sanctions against Afghanistan would … not have any benefit,” Muttaqi said
“Making Afghanistan unstable or having a weak Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone,” he added.
Muttaqi emphasized that the IEA wants good relations with all countries including the United States.
He also expressed hope that with time, “America will slowly, slowly change its policy toward Afghanistan” as it sees that an IEA-ruled country standing on its own is a benefit to the US.
“You (US) are a great and big nation and you must have enough patience and have a big heart to dare to make policies on Afghanistan based on international rules and relegation, and to end the differences and make the distance between us shorter and choose good relations with Afghanistan,” he said.
Muttaqi also said the Taliban have changed since they last ruled.
“We have have made progress in administration and in politics … in interaction with the nation and the world. With each passing day, we will gain more experience and make more progress,” he said.
Latest News
China to establish air corridor for Afghan products
China’s envoy in Kabul said Monday that his country is ready to establish an air corridor for Afghan agricultural products as a stable Afghanistan would benefit the region and the world.
Speaking at an event to mark the hand over of a large consignment of humanitarian aid that arrived at Hairatan land port by rail on Sunday, Wang Yu added that China has pledged humanitarian assistance worth $40 million and that the delivery of this aid would be completed soon.
Aid sent to Afghanistan not only includes food, clothes and medical supplies but also blankets and shelter for displaced Afghans.
“We understand the problems of Afghanistan. We want to prepare a corridor for Afghanistan’s exports and [we] will continue to help Afghans to solve the poverty in Afghanistan,” added Wang.
Wang also said he handed over almost 120,000 blankets and coats for Afghans and that the “Chinese government and people send warmth from the warmest heart.”
Officials of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, who took delivery of the aid on Monday, urged Beijing to continue extending help to Afghanistan.
“We hope that humanitarian foundations including China will continue their assistance to Afghans, and help Afghans in this hard situation,” said Arsala Kharoti, the deputy minister of refugees and repatriation.
Latest News
Blinken calls Qatari Foreign Minister to discuss Afghan situation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Sunday with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.
According to a press release issued by the State Department’s spokesman Ned Price, Blinken commended Qatar for its continued work to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghans at risk.
“Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister also reviewed the latest developments regarding the situation in Afghanistan and discussed other bilateral and regional issues, including Iran,” said Price.
Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani’s office in turn said they had reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, the latest developments in Afghanistan, and issues of common interest.
Blinken is currently on a foreign trip that includes the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii. This weekend he attended the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool.
The G7 meeting agenda included a wide range of issues including relations with Russia and China, current developments in Ukraine, Afghanistan, North Korea, Iran and on the African continent.
At the same time, the meeting gave ministers the opportunity to focus on fundamental issues such as global health, technology, infrastructure and gender equality.
Latest News
Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering
The head of the Kabul Passport Office has asked for patience from thousands of Afghans waiting for documents as large crowds continue to gather outside, a month after the office suspended operations.
As winter closes in and the economic crisis deepens in the wake of the abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid after the Islamic Emirate of Aghanistan (IEA) takeover in August, the crowds around the biggest passport issuing centre in the country underline the desperate desire of large numbers of citizens to leave.
“We have done our best to reopen the office but we are still facing some equipment shortages,” passport office head Alam Gul Haqqani told Reuters in an interview on Sunday.
Last month the office was forced to close after equipment used for issuing biometric documents broke down under the pressure of processing thousands of applications a day but demand has built steadily.
Even though the office has been closed for weeks, hundreds of people still gather outside the fortified compound clutching plastic document files.
“I am sure the office will restart and we will fulfill all applications,” Haqqani told Reuters. “I assure the nation that no one will leave our office with any reason to be upset.”
He appealed to people to stay away until the office is operational again.
“I am really sorry about this, I am upset because people are facing hardship. They’re wasting their money and standing here uselessly,” Haqqani said.
“The office is closed, our systems are not operational.”
A number of provincial passport offices are still open and officials in Kabul are processing around 2,000-3,000 passports from these offices each day, he said, but it was still unclear when the Kabul office would reopen.
As well as the equipment issues, Haqqani said officials were working on stamping out corruption and rooting out the so-called ‘Commissionkar’ – commission agents who promise to ensure swift treatment of applications for a fee, Reuters reported.
“We have arrested bribe takers, from inside and outside the office,” he said. “We will use any possible way to clean the country of bribe takers everywhere.”
