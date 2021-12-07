Latest News
IEA forms special ‘Green Unit’ to protect Afghanistan’s forests
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Monday that the government would create a special unit for the protection of forests in eight provinces including Kabul.
Inamullah Samangani, a spokesman for the IEA, said in a series of tweets that the 450-member Green Unit would be tasked to prevent “illegal deforestation” and trafficking of logs.
Samangani said that 100 members of a military unit would be assigned in Kabul and 50 more would be tasked to safeguard forests in seven other provinces. These provinces are Kunar, Nuristan, Khost, Laghman, Paktia, Paktika, and Nangarhar.
Samangani tweeted that the Green Unit will also be responsible for preventing “illegal utilization and trafficking of medicinal plants; destruction and usurpation of forests, grasslands, protected areas, and government property; smuggling of wood, natural products, and medicinal plants; as well as the illegal hunting of wild animals and birds.”
Hafiz Abdul Qayoum, the ex-governor of Nuristan province, raised concern in the past over the serious deforestation happening in Nuristan and Kunar provinces and called on the IEA to curb the problem.
“There have been reports of deforestation in Nuristan and Kunar. We hope that the relevant authorities will seriously prevent this and punish the perpetrators severely. The people should fully cooperate with the authorities,” Qayoum tweeted.
Recently the IEA Council of Ministers banned deforestation and timber smuggling in the country following concerns about increased deforestation.
“According to the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, cutting down forests, selling timber and transferring them is strictly prohibited,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.
He also called on security and provincial officials to take steps to curb the problem.
IEA responds to UN’s decision to delay seat for Afghanistan
The UN General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to delay a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body.
In response, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said the United Nations’ move denies the legitimate rights of the Afghan people and is useless and has no legal basis.
“The new Afghan government, as an accountable authority with sovereignty over entire Afghanistan, which has ensured security for all Afghans has a legitimate right to represent the Afghan people in the UN,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, MoFA Spokesperson said in a series of tweets.
The UN assembly agreed to defer action, which means the current ambassadors for the two countries will remain in place for the time being.
But Balkhi said that: “Giving Afghanistan’s seat in the UN to an individual with no working relation with Kabul & no authority over any part of Afghan territory is deemed a blatant denial of the Afghan people’s legitimate right.,”
Balkhi also said that is of no benefit to anyone and ihas no legal basis.
This comes after the IEA authorities in Afghanistan, as well as the military rulers in Myanmar, had sought to replace the envoys, who were appointed by democratically-elected governments that were deposed this year.
The resolution was adopted without a vote and follows a meeting held last week by the UN Credentials Committee, which approves diplomatic representation of all 193 Member States.
The Committee chair, Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström of Sweden, introduced its report.
“The Committee deferred its decision on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Myanmar and on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Afghanistan to the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly,” she said.
The UN remains focused on assisting the people of Afghanistan, where the IEA seized power in August. Needs have risen sharply, with some 23 million people requiring humanitarian assistance.
Norway urges World Bank’s Afghanistan donors to channel funds to UN
Norway is encouraging donors to a World Bank-administered fund for Afghanistan to agree to transfer $280 million to the World Food Programme and UNICEF, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Monday.
The World Bank’s board backed the transferring of $280 million to the UN agencies from the $1.5 billion Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which was frozen after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took power in August, Reuters reported.
The 31 donors to the fund must approve the transfer. A World Bank spokesperson said ARTF donors met last Friday and agreed to make a decision in one week.
During a joint interview with U.N. Development Programme chief Achim Steiner in New York, Huitfeldt told Reuters that she hoped donors would sign off on the transfer and that Norway “encouraged” them to do so.
“And we discussed the situation in Afghanistan during the NATO meeting last week, and also encourage NATO countries to continue to avoid a total economic or humanitarian collapse in Afghanistan,” she said.
Afghanistan is struggling with a sharp drop in international development aid after the IEA seized power, an economy and banking system on the brink of collapse, the COVID-19 pandemic and severe drought.
“If you cannot have enough food, you cannot educate your children, you cannot get health service for your family, you have no reason to live there anymore, you try to move on somewhere else,” Steiner said.
The UNDP has projected that poverty may become nearly universal by mid-2022 – affecting more than 90 percent of Afghanistan’s 39 million people.
“We face this particularly intense period between now and next year, where many Afghans are on the verge of giving up,” Steiner said.
A challenge for the United Nations has been getting enough cash into Afghanistan to help deliver aid to millions of people on the brink of famine and prevent the breakdown of the economy and health and education services, Reuters reported.
“The volume of finance that needs to be, in one way or another, mobilized by Afghanistan, is far larger than anything the financial system can cope with right now. So we are faced with an enormous constraint,” Steiner said.
It’s a problem that hasn’t been solved yet, Steiner said.
He said the United Nations was considering flying in U.S. dollars, but warned that could only be a short term solution as it was “not the basis on which the scaling up of finance that is needed will happen.”
Turkey, Qatar might ‘act together’ to reopen Kabul airport
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani have raised the possibility of jointly operating Kabul’s international airport.
Addressing a joint press conference on Monday, Cavusoglu that they would “act together” in Kabul, TRT World reported.
“Qatar and Turkey are continuously working with the interim government in Afghanistan to reach an agreement to open the airport (so it can function) normally,” Thani said.
Cavusoglu is accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a two-day visit to Doha.
According to Turkish media, Erdogan’s visit comes as Turkey seeks to rebuild relations with former rivals in the energy-rich Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates.
Cavusoglu also said Turkey and Qatar should set an example to the international community in delivering humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.
“The international community needs to deliver this humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, regardless of political motives,” he said.
Meanwhile, Germany’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Jasper Wieck, has said that his country is likely to send some of its diplomats to Afghanistan early next year.
While speaking at the 35th summit of the Protestant Academy he mentioned that the return of German diplomats does not mean that Germany recognizes the Islamic Emirate.
