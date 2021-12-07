IEA forms special ‘Green Unit’ to protect Afghanistan’s forests

(Last Updated On: December 7, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Monday that the government would create a special unit for the protection of forests in eight provinces including Kabul.

Inamullah Samangani, a spokesman for the IEA, said in a series of tweets that the 450-member Green Unit would be tasked to prevent “illegal deforestation” and trafficking of logs.

Samangani said that 100 members of a military unit would be assigned in Kabul and 50 more would be tasked to safeguard forests in seven other provinces. These provinces are Kunar, Nuristan, Khost, Laghman, Paktia, Paktika, and Nangarhar.

Samangani tweeted that the Green Unit will also be responsible for preventing “illegal utilization and trafficking of medicinal plants; destruction and usurpation of forests, grasslands, protected areas, and government property; smuggling of wood, natural products, and medicinal plants; as well as the illegal hunting of wild animals and birds.”

Hafiz Abdul Qayoum, the ex-governor of Nuristan province, raised concern in the past over the serious deforestation happening in Nuristan and Kunar provinces and called on the IEA to curb the problem.

“There have been reports of deforestation in Nuristan and Kunar. We hope that the relevant authorities will seriously prevent this and punish the perpetrators severely. The people should fully cooperate with the authorities,” Qayoum tweeted.

Recently the IEA Council of Ministers banned deforestation and timber smuggling in the country following concerns about increased deforestation.

“According to the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, cutting down forests, selling timber and transferring them is strictly prohibited,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

He also called on security and provincial officials to take steps to curb the problem.