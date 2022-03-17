Latest News
IEA forms committee to encourage Afghans abroad to return home
The interim government in Afghanistan formed a commission Wednesday to encourage Afghans living outside the country to return home.
Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said the commission will be headed by Interim Minister of Minerals and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar.
The Repatriation and Relationship of Afghan Personalities’ commission “will liaise with Afghans who have left the country so that they can return to their homeland and live in peace with their Afghan brothers instead of foreign countries,” Naeem said on Twitter.
He said the decision was made by the Cabinet led by Interim Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhand.
The commission will have six members including Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, interim foreign minister; Sheikh Muhammad Khalid Hanafi, interim minister for the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice; Mullah Khair Allah KhairKhawa, interim minister of culture and information; Abdul Haq Wathiq, the head of General Directorate of Intelligence, and Fasihudin Fitrat, the chief of the Army Staff, and Muhammad Anas Haqqani, a scholar and IEA leader.
Latest News
IEA has two options, rule by force or submit to a govt recognized by people: EU
The European Union (EU) says it will change its policy towards Afghanistan’s new government if the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) can win the consent of the Afghan people.
EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson, who recently arrived in Kabul, told Ariana News on Thursday that they are ready to engage with the new Afghan government, but that any negotiations with the Islamic Emirate will depend on their actions towards the Afghan people.
“For us it is important that the government initiates a dialogue with its people and that together with the people they define process so that each and every Afghan man and woman can have a say for the future of the country.
“If the interim government gets acceptance by its people that will be the first thing we will look at when we decide on how we can engage with interim government but in any case our commitment to the people is steadfast and we want to stay focused on that,” said Nicholson.
Nicholson also said that the current Afghan government had come to power by force and that no decision on recognizing the government would be taken until it met international standards.
“International recognition will depend on domestic recognition the key point is that the government is not a legitimate government it came to power by force it has probably, but we are not sure, revoked the constitution and it has not set out a process where people can have a say in the future of the country so recognition will depend on domestic acceptance, it will depend on security guarantees and it will depend also on human rights being fully respected,” Nicholson added.
Nicholson said that the IEA currently has two options: either to rule by force, which he believes will have dangerous consequences, or to submit to a government approved by the people.
“There is a choice to be made between ruling by force and governing by approval, you can rule by force but you will never get the people to work with you and you will also lose information, you will not know what people want, you will not know what people think because they are afraid to speak and that could mean that one day … it gets too much and people will take up arms,” Nicholson said.
However, seven months after the Islamic Emirate took over in the country, no country has yet recognized the new government of Afghanistan, and sanctions by the international community remain in place.
Latest News
UNHCR chief appeals for global engagement to address Afghanistan’s needs
Declaring that the world must deliver sustained support to the people of Afghanistan, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, appealed for robust assistance to address the country’s humanitarian needs and those of Afghan refugees abroad.
“As much as the world is rightfully preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, Afghanistan is experiencing a very grave crisis,” Grandi said at the end of a four-day visit to the country.
“We speak with people who do not know what they will eat for their next meal; women heads of households afraid for the health and well-being of their children; mothers and fathers desperate to provide for their families. The needs here are enormous,” Grandi declared after a visit that included the opening of a UNHCR-built health centre in Kandahar and to a girls school which UNHCR constructed in Jalalabad.
Grandi arrived in Afghanistan on Monday and met with the interim Afghan government as well as UN and NGO workers who continue to provide vital assistance throughout the country. During his meetings, Grandi said UNHCR’s commitment to stay and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan is unwavering.
So far in 2022, the UN Refugee Agency’s assistance and relief programmes have helped more than 500,000 Afghans, including more than 130,000 people who received relief items or direct financial assistance to survive the winter and more than 370,000 people who benefited from health centres, schools, water systems and other infrastructure that UNHCR has built in areas prioritised for the return of refugees and IDPs.
“Some 3.4 million people are internally displaced due to conflict, the healthcare system is experiencing severe shortages amid the COVID crisis and a measles outbreak, key workers in vital services like schools and hospitals are without salaries, while the liquidity crisis, rising global food and energy costs are having a devastating effect,” Grandi declared.
“Overall, 24 million people throughout Afghanistan require humanitarian support this year and we appeal to donors to fund a large humanitarian effort which I have seen is delivering critical results.”
“Protecting the rights and well-being of Afghans requires long-term political and economic stability,” Grandi said.
“Without support to the UN and partners’ work, however, the hardship I witnessed this week in Jalalabad, Kandahar and Kabul will mount,” he said.
Latest News
IEA introduces caretaker ambassador to Turkmenistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday introduced Haji Fazal Mohammad Sabir as caretaker ambassador of Afghanistan’s embassy in Turkmenistan, IEA’s Foreign Ministry announced in a series of tweets.
Afghan diplomats, and other Afghans in Ashgabat, along with Turkmenistan’s deputy foreign minister attended an inauguration ceremony to mark the event.
Wafa Khadzhiev, deputy foreign minister of Turkmenistan said at the event that Turkmenistan is standing by the IEA.
“We have big projects like TAP, TAPI and others, we are attempting to implement them through the embassy cooperation,” said Khadzhiev.
Afghanistan’s acting ambassador assured the Turkmen delegation and Afghans that the embassy will provide services honestly.
This comes after the IEA foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi recently visited Afghanistan’s embassy in Turkey.
IEA has two options, rule by force or submit to a govt recognized by people: EU
UNHCR chief appeals for global engagement to address Afghanistan’s needs
IEA introduces caretaker ambassador to Turkmenistan
WHO says global rise in COVID cases is ‘tip of the iceberg’
Zerbena: Importance of transport in economic growth of Afghanistan discussed
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony
Zerbena: Importance of transport in economic growth of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghan travelers’ claims of extortion by Pakistan police discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s remarks on non-use of Afghanistan as center for rivalry discussed
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector discussed
Saar: Turkish FM’s remarks on IEA recognition discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal with Turkey and Qatar
-
Latest News4 days ago
US diplomat asks IEA to change policy on women if it wants recognition
-
Regional3 days ago
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
-
Latest News5 days ago
50 shops destroyed in massive Takhar fire
-
Featured5 days ago
US rushing $200 million in weapons for Ukraine’s defense
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Afghan Acting FM’s remarks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum discussed
-
World4 days ago
Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed since Russian invasion: Zelenskiy
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan UFC fighter Javid Basharat defeats American rival