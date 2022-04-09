Latest News
IEA forces shot at Pakistani military helicopter that crossed Durand Line: sources
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces shot at a Pakistani military helicopter that crossed the Durand Line into Nimroz province on Thursday, sources told Ariana News on Saturday.
A Pakistani general was wounded as a result of the shooting, according to sources.
The incident comes as IEA has instructed its border forces to respond to any incursion by neighboring countries.
IEA’s deputy spokesman said that the clash in Nimroz was at local level, hoping such incidents will be prevented in future.
“There is a very long line between the two countries. Some incidents happen occasionally. This was too a small incident at local level, which officials of the two countries are aware of. Hopefully, solutions will be found to avoid such incidents,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA’s deputy spokesman.
Karimi said that IEA seeks to maintain good relations with neighboring countries, but wants them also to observe mutual respect.
Pakistan has not made any official comment on the Nimroz incident.
“In fact, Pakistan wants to carry out clearance operation against Baluch separatists who are living in these areas,” said Aziz Ma’arij, an expert on international relations.
This is the latest in a series of skirmishes between IEA and Pakistan border forces.
“Recent clashes at Afghanistan-Pakistan border proves Pakistan’s interference in Afghanistan. This is not only an intelligence move, but an emerging movement at Asia-level. The Taliban (IEA) must use diplomatic sense in this regard, otherwise a small mistake could lead to war between the two countries,” said Mohammad Sadiq Shinwari, a military expert.
Rashid Khan embarks on new innings, launches his own clothing line
Afghanistan’s cricket hero Rashid Khan announced this week he has launched his own men’s clothing and accessory line – RK19.
Rashid also said that 5% of the profit of every item sold will go to the Rashid Khan Foundation which aims to provide healthcare, clean water, and education to orphans and impoverished children in Afghanistan.
Rashid has a fan base of millions of people not only in Afghanistan but around the world and this new line of merchandise is inspired by his own youthful choice of fashion.
The RK19 brand represents sports and fitness and has a trendy casual approach that includes track pants, shorts, tees, masks, caps, and several other accessories.
All merchandise can be purchased on the new www.rk19.com website, which will allow for fans around the world to access his apparel.
In addition to clothing, fans will also be able to purchase other items including a range of hair care products.
RK19 said in a statement: “Our focus is on providing high-quality products that are oriented towards comfort and utility. A product which we can guarantee.
Rashid himself said: “I cannot do great things, but I can do small things with great love and inspiration.”
IEA should engage with Afghan politicians: Muslimyar
Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, former head of Afghanistan’s upper house of parliament or Meshrano Jirga under the old government, said that war is not a solution and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should engage with Afghan politicians who fled the country.
Muslimyar said in an interview with Ariana News that he is ready to assist IEA regarding a reconciliation process.
“War is not a solution. Taliban (IEA) should not repeat worst experience of republic again. They (IEA) should talk to politicians; if they need consultation I am ready,” said Muslimyar.
Muslimyar said that he has seen Afghan politicians in UAE, however has not met with former president Ashraf Ghani.
“I meet many of them, but have not met with Ashraf Ghani. I will see him one day and will talk to him,” he said.
Muslimyar said that the closure of girls’ schools is a disappointing decision and IEA should prioritize people’s demands.
“Closure of schools is a disappointing decision. I as an Afghan call on Taliban (IEA) to allow education based on Islamic system and our principles and [IEA] should prioritize people,” he said.
This comes after the IEA recently established a commission to invite Afghan politicians who fled the country after the IEA took control to return home.
Afghanistan summons Iranian officials over ‘ill-treatment of refugees’
After reports of ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran, Ahmad Yasir, deputy head of the office of First Deputy PM Mullah Baradar, said on Friday that the foreign ministry “summoned” Iranian officials.
Afghanistan’s foreign ministry also said that Faizanullah Naseri, head of the ministry’s Second Political Department, on Thursday met with Iranian officials at the ministry to discuss ill-treatment of Afghan refugees by Iranian border guards and security forces.
During the meeting, the ministry raised the “Afghan government and people’s concern” over the matter so that the officials share it with their high-level authorities, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman of the foreign ministry.
The sides also emphasized the need for the prevention of acts that would undermine relations between the two countries, the ministry official said.
Recently, several videos have been published on social media, purporting to show ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran.
