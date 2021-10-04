IEA forces destroy Daesh cell in north of Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 4, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forces destroyed a Daesh cell in the north of Kabul late on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said, after a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed and wounded a number of civilians.

There was no confirmation that the operation was directly connected with Sunday’s blast, which appeared to be the most serious attack in the Afghan capital since the withdrawal of U.S. forces at the end of August.

Daesh (ISIS-K), has already claimed to have carried out attacks on IEA targets and remains unreconciled to the IEA which swept to victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul in August.

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a special unit carried out an operation against Daesh elements in Kabul’s PD17, in the city’s north late on Sunday.

“The Daesh base was entirely destroyed and all of the Daesh members inside were killed as a result of this decisive and successful attack,” Mujahid tweeted early on Monday.

Earlier, reports emerged of heavy clashes in the area and residents confirmed they had heard explosions and gunfire during the night, Reuters reported.

Daesh has not said anything yet.

Reporting from the scene on Monday, an Ariana News reporter said that as a result of Sunday night’s clashes, a number of residential houses were damaged.

The area is now under the control of IEA forces.

No civilian casualties have been reported so far.