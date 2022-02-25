Kandahar
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has acknowledged that IEA forces have clashed with Pakistani forces in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak district.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the reports on Thursday and blamed the Pakistani military for starting the clashes.
“There was a problem with Pakistani guards locally in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar.
“Unfortunately, the first shot was fired by Pakistani guards,” Mujahid wrote on his Twitter page.
“The situation is under control and we are investigating why this happened,” he said.
At least two people were killed in the incident, according to health officials and local officials.
Following the incident, about 90 students, from Dr Mamoon Tahiri Institute of Health Sciences, came forward to donate blood for the wounded.
Officials from the institute meanwhile said that at least two civilians were killed and about 30 others were wounded in the clashes.
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Sources in Kandahar confirmed that a woman was killed and another was injured when forces opened fire on a rickshaw in the province.
The incident took place in Chowk area of Kandahar city on Saturday.
The source said the incident took place after a rickshaw disobeyed the orders of security forces to stop at the checkpoint.
Kandahar police confirmed the incident.
According to Kandahar police the incident occurred when the driver failed to stop at the checkpoint and the forces opened fire.
Security officials in the city are investigating the incident and believe there was something in the rickshaw that caused the driver to ignore the checkpoint.
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Following an investigation into prisoners by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kandahar, 50 inmates were released from the local prison.
The prisoners, who had been held on criminal charges, were released following a probe by a prisons regulatory administration delegation.
The head of the delegation, Mawolavi Abdulhadi Mali Akhundzada, said the prisoners were found to have been innocent.
He also said the department will continue to review all prisoners around the country and that those found to be innocent will be released.
The delegation have already carried out assessments in Ghazni and Zabul prisons.
“We have met with the officials. We have met with the officials of this prison. We have visited the prisoners. We have checked the files of the prisoners. We are in contact with the judge, the prosecutor, the criminal investigation director, and told all of them that the cases of these people should be investigated.
“So if they are not guilty, they should be released, and if they are guilty, must go to prison. And thanks to the relevant officials after assessing the prisoners files more than 50 prisoners have been released so far,” said Mawolavi Akhundzada.
Prisoners freed welcomed the move and said they hope the assessment process continues and that other innocent people are released.
“I came to the prison on the basis of a crime but I was found innocent. I am very happy that the delegation from the center came here,” said Nawed Ahmad, a released prisoner.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) caretaker cabinet appointed a team to inspect prisons and detention centers in order to release “innocent” detainees as soon as possible.
The decision was made at the 17th meeting of the IEA leader’s cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister of the IEA Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
A statement issued by the IEA on Tuesday stated that the purpose of the delegation was to carry out the orders of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the IEA’s supreme leader.
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) turned a prison into a center for the treatment of drug addicts in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.
Kandahar Central Prison is home to around 800 drug addicts, along with 1,000 inmates.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency Video News (AAVN) on Friday, the deputy of prison Mavlawi Mansuri said that “We have provided many facilities to them (addicts). We have hired a special teacher to advise them to quit drugs. We have also set up a clinic for them which we take out every day and treat them. If they are not treated here and we take to them a general hospital and a special addicts hospital. We try our best to make them healthy and well.”
Mohammed, one of the addicts, said that he was happy with the treatment center’s services as he can get enough food to eat.
“Now that we’re in prison we’re all addicted. We were all in the city cemetery, where on the main street of the city, it was full of city cemeteries. No one (addicts) got enough food in four or three days but now in this prison, we eat three times a day, this prison is very good for us.”
“I was detained by the Taliban (IEA) in the Arghandab district for about two weeks and have been here for a month now. If the addict wants to be healthy, he can. I am now steadfast in my ablutions and prayers,” another addict Bashir Ahmad said.
Although the health plan considers such treatment of drug addicts illegal and arbitrary, prison officials say they are trying to make it easier.
It is estimated that around three million people are currently addicted to drugs across the country, with widespread poppy cultivation and easy access to narcotics being the main reasons.
The IEA, however, has not commented in this regard.
