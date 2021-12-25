IEA distributes aid supplies donated by China

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate [IE] interim government held a ceremony on Friday in Kabul, capital of the country, to distribute the humanitarian aid materials donated by China to 34 provinces in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

According to the report the Red Cross Society of China provided 10 million yuan (about 1.57 million U.S. dollars) worth of humanitarian relief supplies to the Afghan Red Crescent Society, covering various fields such as medical care, people’s livelihood, and education, to help the Afghan people get through the harsh winter.

Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, the acting minister of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech, saying that China has donated multiple batches of humanitarian aid materials to Afghanistan, and the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs would distribute the aid supplies to those in need in 34 provinces across Afghanistan in a timely manner.

“We are here today because neighboring countries, especially China, have provided us with help. Starting today, we will distribute these supplies to the people in need,” said Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani.

Haqqani said that China is a good neighbor for Afghanistan, and the Afghan interim government expressed gratitude to China for its provision of aid supplies, which are of great importance to the country, Reuters reported.

“We thank China for providing the humanitarian assistance to us. We hope that China can continue to help us in the future,” said Haqqani.

Earlier, China announced that it would provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and decided to donate COVID-19 vaccines to the Afghan people. By far, a multitude of aid materials donated by China have arrived in Kabul, with the remaining batches trickling in.