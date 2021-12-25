Latest News
IEA distributes aid supplies donated by China
The Islamic Emirate [IE] interim government held a ceremony on Friday in Kabul, capital of the country, to distribute the humanitarian aid materials donated by China to 34 provinces in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
According to the report the Red Cross Society of China provided 10 million yuan (about 1.57 million U.S. dollars) worth of humanitarian relief supplies to the Afghan Red Crescent Society, covering various fields such as medical care, people’s livelihood, and education, to help the Afghan people get through the harsh winter.
Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, the acting minister of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech, saying that China has donated multiple batches of humanitarian aid materials to Afghanistan, and the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs would distribute the aid supplies to those in need in 34 provinces across Afghanistan in a timely manner.
“We are here today because neighboring countries, especially China, have provided us with help. Starting today, we will distribute these supplies to the people in need,” said Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani.
Haqqani said that China is a good neighbor for Afghanistan, and the Afghan interim government expressed gratitude to China for its provision of aid supplies, which are of great importance to the country, Reuters reported.
“We thank China for providing the humanitarian assistance to us. We hope that China can continue to help us in the future,” said Haqqani.
Earlier, China announced that it would provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and decided to donate COVID-19 vaccines to the Afghan people. By far, a multitude of aid materials donated by China have arrived in Kabul, with the remaining batches trickling in.
Kandahar
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) turned a prison into a center for the treatment of drug addicts in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.
Kandahar Central Prison is home to around 800 drug addicts, along with 1,000 inmates.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency Video News (AAVN) on Friday, the deputy of prison Mavlawi Mansuri said that “We have provided many facilities to them (addicts). We have hired a special teacher to advise them to quit drugs. We have also set up a clinic for them which we take out every day and treat them. If they are not treated here and we take to them a general hospital and a special addicts hospital. We try our best to make them healthy and well.”
Mohammed, one of the addicts, said that he was happy with the treatment center’s services as he can get enough food to eat.
“Now that we’re in prison we’re all addicted. We were all in the city cemetery, where on the main street of the city, it was full of city cemeteries. No one (addicts) got enough food in four or three days but now in this prison, we eat three times a day, this prison is very good for us.”
“I was detained by the Taliban (IEA) in the Arghandab district for about two weeks and have been here for a month now. If the addict wants to be healthy, he can. I am now steadfast in my ablutions and prayers,” another addict Bashir Ahmad said.
Although the health plan considers such treatment of drug addicts illegal and arbitrary, prison officials say they are trying to make it easier.
It is estimated that around three million people are currently addicted to drugs across the country, with widespread poppy cultivation and easy access to narcotics being the main reasons.
The IEA, however, has not commented in this regard.
Putin says West should provide aid to Afghanistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual press conference on Thursday said that Afghanistan needs economic assistance, which, first of all, should be provided by the US and NATO that have been in this country for the past two decades, Tass news reported.
“Now, it is necessary to provide assistance to the Afghan people. And this should be done, first of all, by those countries, which have caused such enormous damage to the Afghan economy and society. Those who have been there for 20 years, destroyed the economy, need to provide assistance first,” Putin said quoted by Tass.
Putin said that Russia will do everything for Afghanistan that “depends on us.”
Putin stated: “First of all, Afghanistan’s funds need to be unfrozen by foreign banks, primarily US ones, in order to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people to the full extent, otherwise [the country] is likely to face famine and other severe consequences which will affect the neighboring states.”
His comments comes a day after the UN Security Council adopted the resolution authorizing the allocation of money from frozen financial assets to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. All 15 Security Council members upheld this document. This refers to the funds belonging to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as well as to the IEA representatives. The resolution remains valid for one year, while in December 2022, the UN Security Council will consider its possible extension.
The United States formally exempted on Wednesday U.S. and U.N. officials doing permitted business with the IEA from U.S. sanctions to try to maintain the flow of aid to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis, Reuters reported.
The Treasury on Wednesday issued three general licenses aimed at easing humanitarian aid flows into Afghanistan.
According to Reuters, two of the licenses allow U.S. officials and those of certain international organizations, such as the United Nations, to engage in transactions involving the IEA or Haqqani Network for official business.
A third license gives non-governmental organizations (NGOs) protection from U.S. sanctions on the IEA and the Haqqani Network for work on certain activities, including humanitarian projects.
Turkey, Qatar ink deal to jointly operate Kabul Airport
Turkey and Qatar agreed to jointly operate the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan, Reuters quoting diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.
After talks between committees from both countries, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Turkish and Qatari companies to operate the airport in collaboration on the basis of equal partnership, the sources told Anadolu Agency.
According to the sources, the MoU was signed during Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Doha for the seventh Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee Meeting on Dec. 7, Reuters reported.
A joint committee consisting of Turkish and Qatari officials would visited the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday to discuss the deal with the interim government of the country, as well as the demands and expectations of the Afghan side, Reuters reported.
Flights were suspended at Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] took over power in August and the US troops destroyed equipment and a radar system at the facility before leaving the country.
