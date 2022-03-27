Latest News
IEA designates days for women and men to visit Kabul amusement parks
The Ministry of Virtue and Vice on Sunday announced that men and women can visit Kabul amusement parks – but on different days.
A statement issued by the ministry said that Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are reserved for women to go to amusement parks and that women must wear Sharia Hijab.
According to the statement, men would not be allowed in the parks in those days.
Other days of the week, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, are reserved for men and IEA forces.
IEA forces will not however be allowed in with weapons, the statement read.
The statement also said that some tourist areas of Kabul province such as Paghman, Shakardara, Estalif and others, will be open to women but that they again have to wear full hijab and avoid mixing with strangers and foreigners.
Anyone violating the rules will be dealt with in accordance of the law, the statement read.
IEA blocks unaccompanied women from flights
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rulers refused to allow dozens of women to board several flights, including international flights, because they were traveling without a male chaperone, two Afghan airline officials said Saturday.
The Associated Press reported that the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity said dozens of women who arrived at Kabul’s international airport on Friday to board domestic and international flights were told they couldn’t do so without a male guardian.
Some of the women were dual nationals returning to their homes overseas, including some from Canada, according to one of the officials.
Women were prevented from boarding flights to Islamabad, Dubai and Turkey on Kam Air and the state-owned Ariana Airline, said the officials.
The order came from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leadership, said one official.
By Saturday, some women traveling alone were given permission to board an Ariana Airlines flight to western Herat province, the official said. However, by the time the permission was granted they had missed their flight, he said.
The airport’s president and police chief, both from the IEA and both Islamic clerics, were meeting Saturday with airline officials, AP reported.
UN chief says 1 in 3 women in world experienced violence
United Nation’s (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, on Sunday said that 1 in 3 women in the world have experienced violence.
“1 in 3 women worldwide has directly experienced violence,” tweeted Guterres.
He said that efforts are underway to protect women and girls.
“The UN is working with governments to strengthen laws & regulations to better protect women & girls,” added Guterres.
He also said that “We must end the scourge of gender-based violence now,”
UN Security Council members press IEA on Afghan girls’ education
UN Security Council members in a statement on Friday condemned the recent decision by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that reversed its commitment to allow all girls to return to schools.
The statement was delivered by the envoys of the United Arab Emirates and Norway, on behalf of Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ireland, Mexico, UK, US, Norway and UAE.
UAE Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said that “all girls in Afghanistan should be able to get to school,” and that “education is a universal right for all children.”
“This week, more than a million Afghan girls were getting ready to finally be able to return to school. Their hopes were dashed at the last minute, at the school gates, when they learned that their right to an education will continue to be denied through an arbitrary decision,” she said.
Nusseibeh said that the decision is a “profoundly disturbing setback.”
“Education is a universal right for all children. That includes the girls of Afghanistan,” she said.
Meanwhile, Norwegian Ambassador Mona Juul said that Afghanistan is at the brink of collapse.
“In order for Afghanistan to secure a safe and stable future, it simply cannot miss out on the talent and potential and deprive half of its population of education. Education is the key building block of every society,” Juul said.
She continued: “By this statement, members of the Security Council send a unified message to the Taliban to open the schools for all and to provide a safe learning environment for all children and youth in the country.”
Juul also said that the international community stands ready to continue supporting Afghan people including education for all children.
“More than one million of girls in Afghanistan were left at home in tears this week. We cannot let them down,” she said.
