IEA designates days for women and men to visit Kabul amusement parks

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2022)

The Ministry of Virtue and Vice on Sunday announced that men and women can visit Kabul amusement parks – but on different days.

A statement issued by the ministry said that Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are reserved for women to go to amusement parks and that women must wear Sharia Hijab.

According to the statement, men would not be allowed in the parks in those days.

Other days of the week, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, are reserved for men and IEA forces.

IEA forces will not however be allowed in with weapons, the statement read.

The statement also said that some tourist areas of Kabul province such as Paghman, Shakardara, Estalif and others, will be open to women but that they again have to wear full hijab and avoid mixing with strangers and foreigners.

Anyone violating the rules will be dealt with in accordance of the law, the statement read.