IEA delegation hold talks with envoys from 16 countries in Doha

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan(IEA) delegation led by Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Wednesday met in Doha with 16 designated ambassadors and representatives for Afghanistan to discuss security, humanitarian, economic, political, and health issues.

Spokesman for the foreign ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said that during the meeting all sides appreciated the progress made around security, but stated Afghanistan urgently needed more humanitarian aid and health assistance.

“The IEA assured them of security, pledged to cooperate in delivering aid and called on all countries to reopen their embassies in Kabul to assess realities from up close and to open a new chapter of positive relations,” Balkhi tweeted.

According to Balkhi, representatives of the following countries attended the meeting: Germany, Canada, Finland, New Zealand, Italy, South Korea, EU Commission, Spain, US, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Australia, UK, and Japan.

Meanwhile, Balkhi said that in a separate meeting Muttaqi met with Indonesian ambassador Ridwan Hassan in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation and political issues.

At the meeting the Indonesian ambassador showed willingness to cooperate regarding Afghanistan’s political and humanitarian situation, adding the two countries should have close relations.

The ambassador also expressed optimism about reopening the Indonesian embassy in Kabul soon, Balkhi said.