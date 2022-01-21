Latest News
IEA delegation due in Norway for humanitarian talks
Representatives of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will arrive in Norway on Sunday for three days of talks on how to alleviate a humanitarian crisis, the Norwegian foreign ministry said on Friday, Reuters reported.
“These meetings do not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban [IEA]. But we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.
“We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster,” she said.
Millions of Afghans have been plunged deeper into poverty since last year’s IEA takeover, which resulted in disruption to aid programmes and deteriorating food security, Reuters reported.
The IEA representatives will meet Norwegian authorities as well as diplomats from several other countries from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25.
“Meetings will also take place between the Taliban [IEA] delegation and other Afghans with backgrounds from a range of fields. These include women leaders, journalists, and individuals working to safeguard human rights and address humanitarian, economic, social and political issues,” Norway said.
Latest News
IEA says EU reopens embassy in Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday, announced that European Union officially reopened its diplomatic office in Kabul.
Spokesman of the Ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi on the Twitter post said that the EU’s diplomatic office has officially resumed its operations in Afghanistan.
“Following consecutive meetings and reaching an understanding with EU representatives, the European Union officially opened its embassy with a permanent presence in Kabul and practically commenced operations.” Balkhi tweeted.
Meanwhile, Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that the EU announced 268 million euro additional assistance apart from the 220 million euro humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
He added that a portion of the money will be used for teachers and their salaries which he welcomed.
The reopening of the embassy comes as the IEA is yet to be recognized by any country but a number of countries have started consular services in the country.
This comes after Afghanistan’s caretaker government on Wednesday called on the international community to formally recognize the IEA administration which is governing the country after toppling the U.S.-installed government last year.
Mullah Hassan Akhund, acting prime minister of the caretaker government, made the statement at an economic conference in Kabul, which convened IEA officials, some countries’ representatives and UN envoys.
Latest News
Turkey, Qatar reached preliminary deal on Kabul airport security
Turkey and Qatar have reached agreement on ensuring security at Kabul’s main airport should they be awarded the mission amid ongoing talks with the Islamic Emirate (IE) government, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Kabul’s international airport is landlocked Afghanistan’s main air link to the world. Following the August takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Turkey has said it would be open to operating it with Qatar but only if its security demands are met.
Reuters has reported that the United Arab Emirates also held talks with the Taliban to keep the airport operational.
The sources told reporters on Thursday that Ankara and Doha had agreed on a security framework for the airport mission, but added talks continued on other aspects such as financing.
“It is expected for the Taliban [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] to ensure security outside, and for whoever runs the airport to ensure it inside,” one of the sources said. “The process is continuing constructively,” the person said on condition of anonymity.
They added that a delegation of Turkish and Qatari officials were holding talks on the issue in Kabul this week, Reuters reported.
Qatar’s state news agency said the IEA government will be in Doha next week to complete discussions with Qatar and Turkey over the operation and management of the airport.
It added that delegations from Qatar and Turkey have held two days of “intense negotiations” in Kabul this week over control of the airport.
Qatar – which helped run the airport along with Turkey after playing a major role in evacuation efforts following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal in August – say that Ankara, Doha, and the IEA have agreed that discussions are going to be completed next week.
Qatar’s role at the Kabul airport has ensured that flights have operated between Doha and Kabul since September, allowing Qatar to become a hub for countries to maintain links to Afghanistan and to meet the IEA government. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada and several other countries have moved their Afghanistan embassies to Qatar, Reuters reported.
On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was sending 700 tonnes of emergency aid and supplies to Afghanistan, without providing a date.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation steps in to help at-risk families in Maidan Wardak province
Bayat Foundation officials said Friday they have sent in a huge consignment of food aid to Maidan Wardak province to help hundreds of needy families.
According to officials, the aid includes flour, rice and oil, which they have started distributing to deserving families in the province.
“In continuation of the Bayat Foundation aid campaign, which sees us distribute aid every winter, today we had a program in Maidan Wardak province to distribute to deserving people. The aid included flour, rice and oil. The aid will be distributed in other provinces also,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
Recipients of the food parcels welcomed the initiative and called on other charity organizations to help families in need.
“This winter, many people are in need [of aid]; they assisted us, we are grateful. We want them to help us again [in the future],” said one Maidan Wardak recipient.
“Our people are in need. No one has helped them so far. We are grateful to Bayat Foundation that helped us during this difficult time,” said another recipient.
“We are very grateful, because they helped us. We want them to continue their aid so we can survive this difficult situation,” said another resident of Wardak.
Each year, Bayat Foundation carries out a winter campaign, providing needy people with food. This winter, however, the foundation has ramped up efforts to reach as many Afghans as possible across the country amid the ongoing economic crisis.
Already thousands of desperate families have received food parcels from Bayat Foundation in over a dozen provinces in the country.
Food parcels are given to only the most at-risk families who are identified through a comprehensive assessment carried out by the foundation once an area has been earmarked for distribution.
Pakistan qualifies for quarter-finals after beating Afghanistan by 24 runs
IEA delegation due in Norway for humanitarian talks
Intel plans $20 bln chip manufacturing site in Ohio – sources
Zerbena: opening of Kamal Khan Dam’s floodgates discussed
Tahawol: Biden’s comments about Afghanistan discussed
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
Zerbena: opening of Kamal Khan Dam’s floodgates discussed
Tahawol: Biden’s comments about Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s call for an inclusive government discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate holds one-day Afghanistan Economic Conference in Kabul
Zerbena: One-day Afghanistan Economic Conference discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
MoF finalizes plan to collect Zakat and Usher
-
Sport5 days ago
Sports dept holds first round of skiing contest in Ghazni
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan PM and Russia’s Putin discuss Afghanistan in phone call
-
World4 days ago
N.Korea fires two ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport, S.Korea says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan fired 21 rockets towards Afghanistan: officials
-
Latest News3 days ago
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits western Afghanistan, killing more than 20
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s NSA to visit Kabul this week
-
Latest News4 days ago
China’s birthrate falls to lowest level in 61 years