Latest News
IEA delegation arrives in Norway for humanitarian talks
Representatives of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) arrived in Norway on Saturday (January 22) for three days of talks due to start on Sunday (January 23) on how to alleviate a humanitarian crisis.
Millions of Afghans have been plunged deeper into poverty since last year’s IEA takeover, which resulted in disruption to aid programmes and deteriorating food security.
The IEA representatives will meet Norwegian authorities as well as diplomats from several other countries from January 23 to January 25.
“These meetings do not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban [IEA]. But we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.
According to the Norwegian foreign ministry, meetings will also take place between the IEA delegation and Afghan civil society members, including women leaders, journalists, and “individuals working to safeguard human rights and address humanitarian, economic, social and political issues”.
Latest News
Pakistan’s PM renews call for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated calls for the international community to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Khan said in a tweet that under the UN Principle of Responsibility to Protect (R2P), it was obligatory to help protect people from the mass-scale humanitarian crisis left in the wake of a prolonged conflict.
“Right now millions of Afghan people are in danger of starvation,” he said adding it was the “duty of the international community to provide humanitarian assistance.”
UN agencies have warned that more than 23 million people are at risk of starvation if aid is not provided.
Earlier this month, the UN agencies launched a call for $4.5 billion in aid for 2022, its biggest-ever international appeal. The US responded with a donation of $308 million to be channeled through independent humanitarian organizations.
Latest News
UN chief says IEA must respect human rights in order to be recognized
Laying out his priorities for 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has to respect human rights in order to obtain international recognition.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Guterres stated that it was “absolutely essential” for the IEA “to have full respect for the rights of women and girls and to have a positive approach to human rights in general” in order to obtain international recognition and “getting international support for their own people.”
“To provide a lifeline of help for the Afghan people, inject cash to avoid an economic meltdown, ensure full respect of international humanitarian law and human rights — particularly for women and girls — and effectively fight terrorism,” he said.
UN Secretary-General spoke about global issues as well. Referring to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, a morally bankrupt global financial system, the climate crisis, lawlessness in cyberspace, and diminished peace and security, he told the General Assembly that “we face a five-alarm global fire that requires the full mobilization of all countries.”
“Now is not the time to simply list and lament challenges. Now is the time to act. All these challenges are, at heart, failures of global governance.”
On the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Guterres said, “diplomacy is the way to solve problems. Of course, any invasion by one country to another country is against international law, and I hope that this, of course, will not happen in the present circumstances. I am convinced it will not happen. And I strongly hope to be right.”
Latest News
Salang Pass, Herat- Badghis highway closed to traffic due to heavy snow
Local officials said that due to heavy snowfall and stormy weather, the Salang Pass and Herat-Badghis highway have been closed to traffic temporarily.
Qazi Obaidullah Obaid, head of the Salang Pass maintenance department said they had decided to close the mountain pass in order to avoid casualties amid bad weather conditions.
According to Obaid dozens of motorists and passengers were stranded on the pass but have since been taken to places of safety.
Meanwhile, Mohibullah Asad, deputy governor of Badghis, said that Herat-Qala-e-Naw highway has also been closed to traffic due to heavy snowfall.
He said maintenance crews are working to clear the highway and reopen it to traffic.
Badghis received heavy snowfalls from Friday afternoon, making the highway impassable.
Kabul also received a fair amount of snow overnight which was expected to clear later Saturday. However, temperatures are set to drop to around -12 degrees Celsius during the night.
While Sunday is expected to be sunny, the expected high will only be -1 degrees Celsius, dropping to -15 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.
Iran issues permit for transit of diesel to Afghanistan
First part of $200 million U.S. defence aid arrives in Ukraine
Afghan U19 cricket team trounce Zimbabwe by 109 runs
Pakistan’s PM renews call for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
India’s COVID-19 cases rise by 333,533 in last 24 hours – govt
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Saar: Continuation of tensions between US and Islamic Emirate discussed
Zerbena: Heavy snow and rainfall in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate Afghanistan delegation travels to Norway for humanitarian talks
Exclusive interview with Enayatullah Khwarizmi, Spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense
Zerbena: opening of Kamal Khan Dam’s floodgates discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU launches humanitarian projects in Afghanistan worth over $300 million
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beats Papua New Guinea by 135 Runs at U19 ICC World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kamal Khan Dam’s floodgates opened, sending water to Iran
-
Regional4 days ago
Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative
-
Latest News4 days ago
US unlikely to return Afghan helicopters parked in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan: Kirby
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan PM calls for international community to recognize IEA govt
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey to send 700 tons of aid to Afghanistan on ‘charity train’
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns raised over women rights situation in Afghanistan