IEA delegation arrives in Moscow for major talks on Afghanistan

An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi has arrived in Moscow for a key meeting in Afghanistan’s future.

The Russian embassy in Kabul said a major international meeting will be held Wednesday to focus on the situation in Afghanistan.

“Members of the Moscow format, including Afghanistan, Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Central Asian countries and others, have been invited to attend the meeting,” the embassy said in a statement.

The statement added that the meeting, in which the conditions, including domestic politics, necessary to ensure the reconstruction of the country after the disputes in a broad sense will be discussed.

Eleven nations in total are expected to participate.