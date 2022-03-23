Latest News
IEA deals bitter blow to teenage girls as they extend education ban
Eight months after schools in Afghanistan closed, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) reopened education facilities on Wednesday, but dealt a bitter blow to teenage girls when they stated secondary and high school doors for girls would remain closed until further notice.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education announced that all schools would reopen on Wednesday. Last week officials said teenage girls would return to class when the new school year starts. Today, Wednesday, officials said otherwise.
“All girls’ schools (secondary and high schools) will remain closed until further notice,” Afghanistan’s state run Bakhtar News Agency quoted an official at the Ministry of Education as saying.
Bakhtar reported that the ministry stated that schools would remain closed for girls until such time as a suitable school uniform, that conforms to Sharia, has been approved and distributed.
The UN in Afghanistan meanwhile was quick to respond and in a tweet stated that it “deplores today’s reported announcement by the Taliban (IEA) that they are further extending their indefinite ban on female students above the 6th grade being permitted to return school.”
IEA’s move to extend ban on teenage girls from going to school sparks outcry
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) move Wednesday to extend the ban for teenage girls to attend school has sparked widespread reaction both locally and internationally.
Afghan girls were particularly disappointed by the last minute announcement Wednesday, that until further notice they would not be allowed to return to school.
Teachers and students from three high schools around Kabul said girls had returned in excitement to campuses on Wednesday morning, but were ordered to go home, Reuters reported. They said many students left in tears.
“We all got disappointed and we all became totally hopeless when the principal told us, she was also crying,” said a student, not being named for security reasons.
The international community has made the education of girls a key demand for any future recognition of the IEA administration, which took over the country in August as foreign forces withdrew. The United Nations and the United States condemned the reported closures on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Education had announced last week that schools for all students, including girls, would open around the country on Wednesday after months of restrictions on education for high school-aged girls.
On Tuesday evening a Ministry of Education spokesman released a video congratulating all students on their returning to class.
However, on Wednesday a Ministry of Education notice said schools for girls would be closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture, according to Bakhtar News, a government news agency.
“We inform all girls high schools and those schools that are having female students above class six that they are off until the next order,” said the notice.
The country’s ministry of education spokesman did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. A Taliban administration source confirmed to Reuters that schools for girls in Kabul would be closed for now, without elaborating.
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), was one of the first to react to the news.
According to a statement issued by UNAMA, the organization stated: “The UN in Afghanistan deplores today’s reported announcement by the Taliban (IEA) that they are further extending their indefinite ban on female students above the 6th grade being permitted to return school.”
The US Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, Ian McCary, currently based in Qatar, said in a tweet that he was deeply troubled by the reports.
“This is very disappointing & contradicts many Taliban (IEA) assurances & statements,” he said.
Schoolgirls around the country meanwhile have called on the IEA to reopen schools for them.
Education officials in provinces have also said that they are waiting for orders from the ministry of education on when to reopen girls schools.
Reacting to the move, former president Hamid Karzai called for all secondary and high schools for girls to be reopened.
Karzai said it was deplorable that girls schools remain closed, and called on the Islamic Emirate to not help promote the agenda of those who want a “needy” and “subordinate” Afghanistan. All girls’ schools should be opened, he tweeted.
US special envoy Rina Amiri also criticized IEA for their decision.
“The reported failure to open schools for girls above Grade 6 across the country not only weakens confidence in the Taliban’s commitments but further dashes the hopes of families for a better future for their daughters,” Amiri said.
Heather Barr, director of the Women’s Observatory for Human Rights, also called the decision “cruel.”
“It is difficult to think of an explanation [in this context] other than intentional oppression,” she tweeted.
Amnesty International has also expressed “deep concern” over the complete reversal of the authorities ‘decision to reopen girls’ schools in Afghanistan. The international community has called for immediate action to educate Afghan girls.
German ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Markus Potzel tweeted that girls’ schools beyond Grade 6 remaining closed is not only a blow for Afghan girls who want to study and pursue careers, but it also contradicts the previous announcements made by the Islamic Emirate.
Afghan schools to reopen after a hiatus of 186 days
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education announced the new school year will start Wednesday and that all students should return to class.
The ministry said a ceremony to mark the occasion will also be held on Wednesday. High-ranking officials will attend, a ministerial statement read.
According to the statement, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions will reopen on Wednesday.
The ministry urged students and teachers to adhere to dress codes.
“All teachers and students of schools, colleges and educational institutions consider clothing and uniforms in accordance with religious and national standards,”the statement read.
The Ministry of Education has also instructed all teachers to make the necessary preparations, taking into account their responsibilities and competencies, and to provide appropriate educational conditions and environments for students.
The ministry did not issue any further details – especially regarding the issue of teenage girls.
However, last week Reuters reported that the IEA will allow girls to return to class when high schools reopen.
“All schools are going to open to all boys and girls,” Aziz Ahmad Rayan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education, told Reuters.
“But there are some conditions for girls,” he said, adding that female students would be taught separately from males and only by female teachers.
In some rural areas where there was a shortage of female teachers, he said that older male teachers would be allowed to teach girls, Reuters reported.
“There is no school that will close for this year. If there is any school that closes, it is the responsibility of the education ministry to open it,” Rayan added.
Allowing girls and women into schools and colleges has been one of the key demands the international community has made of the IEA since it toppled the Western-backed government in Afghanistan.
OIC chief says he will ‘pursue dialogue’ with IEA and int’l community
The head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said on Tuesday that the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting will tackle a number of issues and that the organization will address the situation in Afghanistan.
Speaking during the opening session of the meeting, in Islamabad, the Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, also said that foreign ministers would discuss the political and security situation in Afghanistan with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
In his address to delegates, Taha said: “I will pursue dialogue for peace, security and development in Afghanistan with de facto authorities and international partners.”
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also commented on Afghanistan during the opening session and said: “We call for more efforts to help the brotherly Afghan people and we call on Afghans to help themselves by ensuring that Afghan lands are not used as a haven for extremist groups and respect for human rights, including Women’s right to education.”
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan meanwhile gave the opening speech at the two-day meeting and said the OIC needs to encourage the Afghan people and include them in the international community.
He said he believed the “people of Afghanistan are strong enough to evolve and go in the right direction.”
Imran Khan also said no other people had suffered as much as Afghans but noted that for the first time in over 40 years, there was no conflict in the country.
“The only danger now is through the sanctions [imposed on Afghanistan] and non-recognition”, which could cause a humanitarian crisis, he said.
Imran Khan stated that it was “extremely important” to stabilize Afghanistan because it was the “only way we are going to be able to stop international terrorism from Afghan soil”.
“Let’s not be delusional that some other country can come in and fight terrorism through drones. The only way is a stable Afghanistan government that can take care of terrorism.
“Anyone who knows the Afghan character should be cautioned, please do not push the people of Afghanistan where they feel their sovereignty is being threatened.”
The meeting, however, is taking place in the midst of Imran Khan’s toughest political phase as he is facing a no-confidence motion.
Nearly two dozen lawmakers of his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have turned against him in the past week. The session for a vote on the motion has been called on 25 March.
Afghanistan has sent a delegation to Islamabad for the meeting but Pakistan’s Dawn News reported that Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was not present.
According to Dawn News, another IEA official, Muhammad Akbar Azeemi, is leading the Afghan delegation.
