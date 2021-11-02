IEA confirms seven dead in Kabul military hospital attack

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2021)

Seven people, including a child, were killed and dozens were wounded in an attack on Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital on Tuesday, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials confirmed.

The attack on the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan Hospital in Wazir Akbar Khan ended after IEA forces gunned down five Daesh attackers, an IEA official told Ariana News.

The initial explosion rocked Kabul just before 1.30pm on Tuesday and was followed by a second explosion. Clashes then broke out between IEA forces and Daesh, lasting several hours.

According to the deputy minister of information and culture, Zabihullah Mujahid, seven people, including three women, one child, and three IEA members were killed and five others wounded.

However, an IEA official told Reuters at least 25 people were killed when Daesh (ISIS-K) gunmen stormed the facility in central Kabul after two heavy explosions.

Mujahid said on Tuesday night the hospital had been cleared of the militants.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the operation was typical of the complex attacks mounted by Daesh.

Meanwhile, the “horrific” attack on the hospital sparked condemnation from the UN mission in Afghanistan and the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

“Attacks targeting medical personnel and civilians seeking treatment are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law,” UNAMA said.

“Those responsible need to be held to account,” the mission noted.

Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan also “strongly” condemned the “terrorist attacks”, stating, “Our sympathies and solidarity with bereaved families.”

